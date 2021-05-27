Cancel
UFC

Kamaru Usman: 'Being born in a place like Nigeria helped mold me into the man I am'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman tells Zain Asher that his childhood in Nigeria was a huge part of his success in the Octagon and in life.

UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman sends a message to Jake Paul: “I can change your life in the worst way”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, saying “I can change your life in the worst way.”. Usman is coming off of arguably the biggest win of his career to date when he finished Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their rematch at UFC 261. Not only did Usman beat Masvidal for the second straight fight, but he did so in an extra-impressive fashion this time. Now, Usman seems targeted for a matchup against either Colby Covington or Michael Chiesa next as he looks to continue breaking UFC records in the welterweight division. But he’s a prizefighter for his profession, and like all fighters, Usman wants to make money. Enter Paul, the YouTuber who has turned heads with his three knockout wins in boxing.
UFCpunditarena.com

Kamaru Usman explains how Conor McGregor is perceived among his fellow fighters

Kamaru Usman has explained how Conor McGregor is viewed among his fellow fighters, with the UFC welterweight champion claiming ‘The Notorious’ is not as respected as he once was. Usman has gone back-and-forth with McGregor in recent months after the Irishman outlined his plans to return to welterweight and make...
UFCPosted by
Daily Mail

'I can change your life in the worst way': Kamaru Usman fires back at Jake Paul with chilling warning by claiming 'this is how people truly get hurt' after YouTuber-turned-boxer attempts to rile up UFC champion over 'Disney kid' comment

Kamaru Usman has issued a chilling warning to Jake Paul by claiming he can change his life 'in the worst way' as the war of words between the pair rumbles on. After delivering a sensational KO win over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261, Usman insisted that he was happy to take care of Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer had a heated confrontation with Daniel Comier during the event.
UFCchatsports.com

Kamaru Usman dismisses ‘loudmouth’ Conor McGregor as nothing more than ‘a regular fighter with a lot of money and a lot of hype’

A lot of fighters have taken shots at Conor McGregor over the years but Kamaru Usman went for the jugular when asked about the former two-division champion. Because McGregor is the biggest draw in the sport, trash talk is commonplace where he’s concerned but the UFC welterweight champion didn’t just insult the Irish superstar when asked for an opinion about him just recently.
UFCnewsnationusa.com

Kamaru Usman Says He’s ‘Impressed’ W/ Charles Oliveira, But Khabib’s On A ‘Different Level’

That’s the fight many MMA fans are clamoring for … believing the new UFC lightweight champ’s style matches up favorably with the retired 29-0 superstar from Dagestan. But, don’t prematurely hand Khabib his 1st loss … ’cause UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman — who’s friends with 32-year-old Nurmagomedov — says he doesn’t believe Khabib’s any closer to returning to the Octagon after witnessing 31-year-old “Do Bronx’s” impressive performance at UFC 262.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kamaru Usman savagely threatens Jake Paul’s well-being with violent message

Kamaru Usman previously told TMZ he would relish the opportunity to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The UFC welterweight champion won’t take it easy on Paul, either. Paul has been asking for a fight with any number of UFC stars. He has called out Conor McGregor and had some words for former two-weight world champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 261.
UFCNew York Post

Kamaru Usman’s not-so-little brother is stepping out of UFC champ’s very large shadow

Just as one Usman has staked his claim as perhaps the pound-for-pound best fighter today, another Usman is about to make his first move on a bigger MMA stage. Mohammed Usman, young brother to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, is a rising prospect in the sport. He will make his Professional Fighters League debut Thursday at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., in the first leg of the PFL regular season, when he’ll face Brandon Sayles as part of the ESPN-aired main card.
UFCMMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman fires back at Jake Paul: ‘I can change your life in the worst way’

Kamaru Usman had a not so subtle warning for Jake Paul as the war of words between them continues to heat up. Just after he knocked out Jorge Masvidal to retain his title at UFC 261, Usman was asked about the beef between Paul and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who had to be separated at the event after they got into a heated confrontation. Afterwards, Usman said he would gladly take care of Paul because none of the fighters in his own division were making enough noise to keep his attention.