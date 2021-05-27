Kamaru Usman: 'Being born in a place like Nigeria helped mold me into the man I am'

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, saying “I can change your life in the worst way.”. Usman is coming off of arguably the biggest win of his career to date when he finished Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their rematch at UFC 261. Not only did Usman beat Masvidal for the second straight fight, but he did so in an extra-impressive fashion this time. Now, Usman seems targeted for a matchup against either Colby Covington or Michael Chiesa next as he looks to continue breaking UFC records in the welterweight division. But he’s a prizefighter for his profession, and like all fighters, Usman wants to make money. Enter Paul, the YouTuber who has turned heads with his three knockout wins in boxing.