Excellent health care comes with staggering debt for many doctors. Thank you, Watson Clinic, for hiring one of the most competent and caring orthopedic surgeons anywhere in the world. Dr. Obafunto Abimbola replaced my right hip just one month ago, and I am doing things I never dreamed possible. I spent one night in the hospital and as I was dozing off to sleep and the nurses were changing shifts, I heard the departing nurse say to the nurse that was taking over "this is Dr. Abimbola's patient, and she cares for her patients like no other, so follow her protocol and do everything perfect."