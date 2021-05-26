Cancel
Gas Prices Highest in U.S. Since 2014

By Jude Walker
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 16 days ago
Memorial Day has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer. Many of us are getting on the roads this weekend to the beach, camp, House of Mouse -- just anywhere but here. If you are road-tripping this weekend, be prepared to pay more at the pumps. (Although, we've kind of...

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

