Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lawrence says Tebow is "a guy you want to be around"

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Trevor Lawrence is excited to have Tim Tebow as a teammate. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tebow last week, giving the former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback an opportunity to revive his pro career as a tight end catching passes from the rookie No. 1 overall pick.

www.foxcarolina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Football#Clemson Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The New York Mets#New York Mets#Ap Pro Football Podcast#Star#Passes#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence explains limitations as he makes Jags debut

Three months removed from shoulder surgery, Trevor Lawrence is out on the field throwing passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags began their rookie minicamp this weekend, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Saturday, the former Clemson quarterback is practicing on a limited basis. Lawrence told the media Saturday...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Scouting Report on Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

As a professional talent scout who has attracted many of the top minds in the National Football League into my path over the past 30 years, I am always looking for what makes a player tick. I analyze everything – in slow motion. I look at every movement and every change of direction. I look at the level of effort and I tend to scribble something on a piece of paper on every play. It can take me hours just to evaluate and write up one player.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Lays Out His Expectations For Tim Tebow At Tight End

Dan Mullen was Tim Tebow‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida during his first three collegiate seasons. The former Urban Meyer assistant is now the head coach of the Gators, and recently weighed in on Tebow’s attempt at an NFL comeback. Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars staff has worked out Tebow...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: What Do We Make of Travis Etienne's Role?

Each week during this year's offseason, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFLESPN

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --  Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonvilles rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Dont touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLfloridasportsman.com

Tim Tebow playing for Jaguars

I hope Timmy makes pro bowl just to pissoff all the kaeperneck fans. Publicity stunt maybe? being in north florida, certainly get the attention of all the gator fans. at 33, switching to a new position, and having not played competitive football in about 8yrs I can't imagine anyone's planning on him being a meaningful contributor on the field.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Ostler: If Kap can't play, why can Tebow?

Tim Tebow is going to take another shot at the NFL, this time as a tight end with the Jaguars , and that’s great news. It could be a nice bit of training-camp theater. Plus, it’s hard not to like Tebow’s on-going quest to find himself a niche in pro sports, a world he obviously loves.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Trevor Lawrence takes field for first Jaguars practice

Trevor Lawrence's first practice with the Jaguars is in the books. But no one other than players, coaches, and team personnel got a chance to see him on the field because Friday's first day of rookie minicamp was closed to the public and media. Saturday's practice will be opened to...
NFLBoston Globe

Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Dallas Mavs Clinch, But NBA Playoffs Aren’t ‘Dessert’; This Is Luka Doncic Dinner Time

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End 5.14.21…. *We’re better than this. At least we should be. Just when you thought the bar was raised on this Dallas Mavericks season, everyone – fans, announcers, even players – is clamoring to merely get into the postseason by avoiding the dreaded Play-In Tournament.