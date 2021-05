15.71 Acres of Beautiful Property in Caroline County!! 5 minutes to I-95 for an easy commute to Richmond or Fredericksburg. Mostly open with a small area of mature trees that provides the perfect setting for your new construction home site. Rough Driveway already installed. Power is already on property also. Soil letter in hand for a 3 bedroom conventional septic system. Plenty of Wild-life, privacy, and space to build your next Farmette. The property would also be great for horses! Good internet service is available. Old House and Well currently on the property CONVEY AS IS. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE HOUSE! The property is currently being farmed by a local farmer.