Navigating the Choppy Waters of the Self-Storage Project-Approval Process

Self-storage facilities are dry and secure, but that doesn’t mean they’re good places to live. In fact, it’s nearly always against company policy—even against the law—to reside in a storage unit. Still, forced by circumstance, some tenants try to get away with it. As the business operator, it’s your job to watch for signs of vagrancy and ensure it’s never allowed or ignored, even though confrontations can be uncomfortable, sometimes heart-breaking. In this video, facility-management expert Carol Mixon-Krendl offers advice on how to prevent squatting and what to if you discover it happening on your property.