Navigating the Choppy Waters of the Self-Storage Project-Approval Process
“Trying to learn from what’s behind you / And never knowing what’s in store / Makes each day a constant battle /Just to stay between the shores.”. Like most self-storage developers, we’ve seen our fair share of challenges when trying to take a project from planning to approval. In the last several years, we’ve run into enough issues to make your head spin. But as a result, we’ve become well-versed in navigating the increasingly choppy waters of the planning and development process.www.insideselfstorage.com