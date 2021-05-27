Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Trading could be a little more cautious today ahead of data

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket News Today – Trading could be a little more cautious today ahead of data, with the second look at Q1 GDP, along with jobless claims and durable orders today, followed on Friday by income, consumption, and PCE prices. Inflation worries have faded for now as the Fed has continued to stress its transitory nature, but investors will be on the lookout in upcoming reports. Wall Street had been supported by improving expectations on the recovery and the slide in bond yields. There was some positive noise on US-China trade talks, and China signalled more support for micro and small enterprises.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#A Little More#Futures Trading#Futures Markets#Market Rates#Investors#Fed#Rbnz#Usdjpy#Nzd#Eurusd#Usoil#Eia#Eurozone#Esi#Market News Today#Traders Price#Crude Stocks#Q1 Gdp#Inflation Worries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Country
China
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks are modestly higher Wednesday afternoon with investors making cautious moves, looking ahead to fresh directional clues, after several markets in the region posted new record highs amid optimism about economic recovery. The focus is now on the upcoming U.S. jobs data, due on Friday. The pan...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD erases majority of daily losses, trades around 0.7750

AUD/USD regained its traction after declining toward 0.7700. US Dollar Index steadies around 90.00 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory. The AUD/USD pair remained under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 0.7715. With the...
RetailBusiness Insider

Australia Retail, Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release April numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Retail sales are expected to rise 1.1 percent on month, slowing from 1.3 percent in March. The trade surplus is pegged at A$7.9 billion, up from A$5.574 billion a month earlier. In March, imports rose 4.0 percent on month and exports fell 2.0 percent.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles to stage a rebound despite USD strength, stays below 1.2100

USD/CAD continues to fluctuate below 1.2100 on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 90.00. Rising crude oil prices help CAD stay resilient. The USD/CAD pair spent the Asian session moving in a narrow channel around 1.2070 but gained traction during the European trading hours. After reaching a daily high of 1.2088, however, the pair erased its recovery gains and was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.2063.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Cloudera Is Trading Higher Today

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) stock is trading higher Monday morning after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and announced it will be acquired for $5.3 billion. What Happened: Cloudera reported first-quarter earnings of 12 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $224.28 million, which beat the estimate of $218.83 million.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY bounces off multi-day lows, steady above mid-109.00s ahead of US ISM PMI

USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and stalled its recent corrective slide. The safe-haven JPY was weighed down by the prevalent risk-on mood, COVID-19 jitters. An uptick in the US bond yields remained supportive’ sustained USD selling capped gains. The USD/JPY pair managed to recover over 35 pips from multi-day...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar steadies, yuan slips after central bank moves to limit gains

LONDON, (Reuters) -The dollar hovered near five-month lows on Tuesday, losing out to commodity currencies, as investors waited for economic data to indicate the future direction for major currencies. The dollar index was back below 90 in early European trading, having hit as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s demand subdued amid ruling optimism

The EU Markit Manufacturing PMIs were upwardly revised in May. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected at 60.7 for May. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, holding above 1.2200. The EUR/USD pair has remained lifeless so far this Tuesday, trading in the 1.2220/30 price zone, although it extended its weekly...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF consolidates below 0.9000 mark, US ISM PMI eyed for some impetus

USD/CHF lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support. Sustained USD selling bias capped the upside ahead of the US ISM PMI and Fedspeak. The USD/CHF pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and...
BusinessCNBC

European markets cautious as investors monitor rebound hopes, economic data

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Wednesday, following cautious sentiment across other global markets as investors monitor key economic data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.1% above the flatline by early afternoon. The food and beverage sector climbed 0.8% while media stocks fell 0.6%. The cautious trade for...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Weaker US Dollar, Capped by Firmer Yields

Gold futures are inching higher on Tuesday after an earlier rally to a new multi-month high fizzled due to the lack of buyers. The move was offset by an uptick in the U.S. Dollar against a basket of currencies after a weaker opening. Treasury yields are also firming after touching a two-week low last week. The price action suggests trader indecision as players await the next catalyst.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade cautiously after lackluster session

U.S. futures are trading mixed following Tuesday's session as investors look ahead to the latest employment data at the end of the week. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2% on the Dow when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. Besides jobs, investors are also keeping an...
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Euro bulls confidence boosted by Moving Average (MA) crossover. German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday, with a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and mixed data from China and Japan keeping underlying sentiment cautious. Chinese shares rose and the yuan pulled back from a three-year high against the dollar after warnings from Chinese officials against speculative bets on the currency.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Looks to extend gains beyond 109.60 ahead of US PMI

USD/JPY remains subdued in the initial Asian session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Yen weakness after OECD economic downward assessment. The USD/JPY pair extendes the previous session's losses on Tuesday. The pair is under selling pressure after it touched the multi-month high near 110.30 on Friday.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: On hold amid markets’ holidays

The UK and the US markets will remain closed, resulting in low trading volumes. German’s inflation came in better than expected in May, up by 2.5% YoY. EUR/USD is technically neutral, consolidating around the 1.2200 level. The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully in a quiet start to the week, hovering around...