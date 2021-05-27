Market News Today – Trading could be a little more cautious today ahead of data, with the second look at Q1 GDP, along with jobless claims and durable orders today, followed on Friday by income, consumption, and PCE prices. Inflation worries have faded for now as the Fed has continued to stress its transitory nature, but investors will be on the lookout in upcoming reports. Wall Street had been supported by improving expectations on the recovery and the slide in bond yields. There was some positive noise on US-China trade talks, and China signalled more support for micro and small enterprises.