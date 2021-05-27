Cancel
EA made £1.15 billion from ‘Ultimate Team’ over the past year

By Surej Singh
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts (EA) has earned over US$1.62B (£1.15B) in revenue in the 2021 financial year through its Ultimate Team offerings alone. The earnings were revealed through the company’s latest 10-K document filing, which provides a comprehensive summary of the company’s annual financial performance. Per the document, EA has declared revenue of US$1.62billion in FY 2021 through Ultimate Team across its FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21 and NHL 21 titles.

