Canali Is Celebrating Tenth Anniversary Of The Nawab Collection
Launched a decade back as a tribute to the Indian royalty, the Canali Nawab has over the years taken a special place in the wardrobe of the discerning Indian gentleman. As the brand celebrates ten years of this remarkable garment, Canali has introduced a special anniversary collection that recalls the undisputed majesty of a distant age, upholding an aesthetic that is at once grandiose but simple, sophisticated and serene. The collection introduces for the very first time a distinctive Diagonal Placket and 4 new styles of inopulent materials ranging from wool to cashmere to luxurious blends of silk. The collection was designed with the Indian gentleman in mind, someone who likes the modern touch with a contemporary essence.www.mansworldindia.com