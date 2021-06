Baby Foot's DIY foot peels enable consumers to bring spa-quality results right to their home, leaving their feet looking sandal-ready, and feeling supple, soft, and smooth. To use the product, just follow along the dotted line marked on the packaging with scissors, adhere the disposable booties to the feet with the adhesive, and then allow the feet to soak in the solution for anywhere between 1 to 2 hours. After this point, any residue can be cleared away. In three to seven days' time, the skin will begin to peel, revealing refreshed feet that are void of dead skin cells. Should users want to speed up the process, they can do an additional soak a few days afterwards as well.