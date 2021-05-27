Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Faculty Wants Vaccine Mandate for Fall Semester

By Erin McCarty
Posted by 
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A vote by a wide majority of faculty members at LSU in Baton Rouge shows support for a vaccine mandate for students this fall. 80% of the faculty members voted to support the call for vaccines for Covid before students can return to in-person learning. The vote was held online and more than 600 votes came in during the online process. LSU leaders are trying to clarify the votes to see which ones actually came from full time faculty members.

mykisscountry937.com
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Baton Rouge, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Vaccines
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Faculty Members#State Colleges#Online Students#School Administration#Covid#Senate#Lsu Leaders#Mandatory Vaccines#Required Vaccines#Campuses#University Leaders#Incentive Programs#Fall#In Person Learning#Louisiana Residents#Supervisors Meeting#Time#Officer Housing Rebates#Disruptive Outbreaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Education
News Break
FDA
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Great Beaches to Visit in Louisiana

If you love to put your toes in the sand and enjoy some time on the beach, there are several options to check out in Louisiana. Many folks in Shreveport Bossier travel to the Alabama or Florida coast on the Gulf of Mexico for beach vacations, but you don't have to drive that far if you just must get some beach time.
AnimalsPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Piranha Found in LSU Lakes

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries report they found a Red-bellied piranha in an LSU lake. Now they're trying to make sure they're aren't any more. The Red-bellied piranha is native to South America, more specifically the Amazon Basin. I think this piranha is looking for the wrong basin.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Single Louisiana Parents Will Get Less Cash in July than Couples

Parents across Louisiana are patiently waiting for the federal tax credit advance that should be hitting bank accounts across Louisiana starting July 15th. If you haven't heard, the American Rescue Plan laid out plans to give parents of minors an advance on their 2021 child tax credit. Uncle Sam is set to send out payments of $300 per month for kids under 6-years-old and $250 for youngsters aged 6-18 - as long as they meet the requirements.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Lawmakers Say Sports Betting Could Begin This Fall

The bill to legalize sports betting in Louisiana is finally working its way toward legislative passage in Baton Rouge. Louisiana lawmakers are saying state residents wanting to bet on sporting events could be able to start placing bets at several casinos across the state, sports book websites, kiosk locations, and possibly any location where Louisiana Lottery tickets are sold as early as this fall.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Governor Edwards Ending Most Remaining COVID Restrictions for Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that he is ending most remaining statewide COVID restrictions and leaving decisions in the hands of local businesses and municipalities. According to the Governor, the statewide public health emergency will remain in place until the federal emergency is ended. However, very few rules dictating COVID behavior will remain on the books after today.
Louisiana StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states. Sen. Pat Connick's bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. But an amendment added on the Senate floor likely ensures that other states' laws will take effect first.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Roemer remembered for business leadership as much as political career

Leaders around the state today are mourning the death of Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77 following a recent illness. While many are remembering the charismatic former governor for his reform-minded political career—beginning as an elected delegate to the state Constitutional Convention in 1973, spanning four congressional terms in the 1980s and continuing through his one term as governor—Roemer was also well known for his business savvy and successful track record establishing two Baton Rouge-based banks and, more recently, an LNG exporting facility.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...