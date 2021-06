NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Leiter had 10 strikeouts in seven innings and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt advanced to the College World Series with a 4-1 win over No. 13 seed East Carolina in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional. Leiter allowed two hits, one of them a solo home run to Josh Moylan in the seventh. It was the only run the Commodores allowed during the series. Vanderbilt beat ECU 2-0 in Friday’s opener. Vandy will make its fifth trip to Omaha, all coming since 2011, and will defend the title it won in 2019. The Pirates dropped to 1-12 all-time in super regional games.