Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

By Angela Stefano
 15 days ago
Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September. FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.

Luke Bryan Plans 2021 Farm Tour

Luke Bryan's annual Farm Tour is coming back this fall. The country superstar's 2021 trek to various rural venues will begin on Sept. 9. Bryan's 2021 Farm Tour -- his 12th -- will run from Sept. 9-18 and include five never-before-played venues. Stops include Marshall, Wisc. (Sept. 9), Kingman, Ind. (Sept. 19) and Fowlerville, Mich. (Sept. 18); a full list of shows is below.
Were Dinosaurs Active in Northwest Louisiana?

It's funny how the brain works sometimes. Last night, I was watching Jurassic Park and randomly my brain just started thinking about dinosaurs in Louisiana. Personally, I've never heard of any fossil discoveries or anything in the state. But, the United States is a hot bed for dinosaur fossils. Most have been found in areas like Utah, Montana, Arizona. You know, the rocky and desert areas of the country. But, paleontologists have been digging up dinosaur bones since the mid 1800s, there's bound to have been something discovered in Louisiana, right?
One Final Vote and Louisiana College Athletes Could Make Bank

In 2019, in a letter to California Governor Newsom, the NCAA wrote:. ..this bill would wipe out the distinction between college and professional athletics and eliminate the element of fairness that supports all of college sports. They were referring to the bill, which ultimately became law in California and a...
Single Ticket Claims $285.6 Million Powerball Prize

One thing I have noticed since I really started tracking and reporting on lottery jackpots over the past few years is this. When a game like Powerball or Mega Millions reaches a top prize of a quarter of a billion dollars there is usually a winner within six more drawings for that particular game.
Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?