CallPotential Unveils New Self-Storage Contact-Center Dashboard
CallPotential, a provider of lead-management and communications software for the self-storage industry, has launched a beta version of a new call-center dashboard, giving users visibility into day-to-day facility operations. The enhancement to the company’s Contact Center software allows self-storage operators to quickly view call-center analytics for metrics like agent availability, calls, service level, performance and queues. The centralized view and real-time reporting is designed to provide insight to quality-control improvements and training opportunities, according to a press release.www.insideselfstorage.com