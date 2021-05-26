With Support of Hudson’s 3 State Senators, Suarez Forgoes Shot at US Attorney Post to Remain Prosecutor

Chris Gadsden, a prominent voice in the Black community and a vocal critic of Mayor Steve Fulop, is looking to rejoin the Jersey City City Council as a councilman at large. Gadsden, 46, has been planning to join the city council race, but he wasn’t sure if he would run for the Ward B seat or one of the three at-large seats. In 2016, he became the first Black Ward B councilman when he won a special election, but he lost the seat to Mira Prinz-Arey in the 2017 election.