newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson County, NJ

With Support of Hudson’s 3 State Senators, Suarez Forgoes Shot at US Attorney Post to Remain Prosecutor

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY – Following a report that Governor Phil Murphy will be submitting her name to the New Jersey State Senate to be renominated as Hudson County Prosecutor, Esther Suarez released the following statement. Suarez was previously Hoboken’s corporation counsel and Bergen County counsel before serving as a Passaic County judge. She has served as Hudson County Prosecutor since 2015, when she became the first Hispanic and the first woman to ever hold the position.

hudsontv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Nicholas Sacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senators#State Law#Law Enforcement#Hudson County Prosecutor#Hispanic#The State Senate#Hcpo#Hudson County Senators#Senator Sandra Cunningham#Senator Nicholas Sacco#Bergen County Counsel#Governor Murphy#Passaic County#Governor Phil Murphy#Guns#Drugs#Gangs#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.
Jersey City, NJhudsoncountyview.com

Former Jersey City Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden announces bid for at-large seat

Former Jersey City Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden has announced that he’ll be on the ballot again this fall, this time seeking a seat at-large. “I decided to give it a shot again because even if the opposition has the money, there’s a need for that authentic, community-minded leadership. People know the body of work I’ve had in the past 27 years or so,” he said in a phone interview.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

A winner once before, Gadsden announces bid for Jersey City at-large city council seat

Chris Gadsden, a prominent voice in the Black community and a vocal critic of Mayor Steve Fulop, is looking to rejoin the Jersey City City Council as a councilman at large. Gadsden, 46, has been planning to join the city council race, but he wasn’t sure if he would run for the Ward B seat or one of the three at-large seats. In 2016, he became the first Black Ward B councilman when he won a special election, but he lost the seat to Mira Prinz-Arey in the 2017 election.
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public HealthNew Jersey Herald

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
Public HealthPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City expands Fairmount Triangle Park

The park expansion will eliminate two street segments making the area safer for park goers. Jersey City officials broke ground on the park expansion on May, 17. Photo by City of Jersey City. Jersey City officials broke ground on the expansion of Fairmount Triangle Park in Ward F launching a...