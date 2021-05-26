With Support of Hudson’s 3 State Senators, Suarez Forgoes Shot at US Attorney Post to Remain Prosecutor
JERSEY CITY – Following a report that Governor Phil Murphy will be submitting her name to the New Jersey State Senate to be renominated as Hudson County Prosecutor, Esther Suarez released the following statement. Suarez was previously Hoboken’s corporation counsel and Bergen County counsel before serving as a Passaic County judge. She has served as Hudson County Prosecutor since 2015, when she became the first Hispanic and the first woman to ever hold the position.hudsontv.com