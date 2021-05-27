A Lottery Ticket Worth Almost $20,000 Was Sold In Yorkville, Is It Yours?

This has to be the most colorful and bizarre house on the market in New York right now. According to Architectural Digest, there are 52 different colors found in and on this home. It's like a Sherman Williams exploded on it. But believe me the bizarre doesn't end with the bright colors. This house also has, what can only be described as a Mars-like floor in parts of the house that look like a mix of a giant sandbox and the surface of Mars.