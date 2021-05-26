Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Who Got Dat Money? Louisiana Only Has One Billionaire

By Brandon Michael
Posted by 
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana isn't really known for being the land of the wealthy. We sure know how to live life to its fullest, but we've also figured out how to do it on less money than the residents of any other state. We can spend all day fishing, dancing, and eating without spending very much cash at all. Look at our favorite state dish - gumbo. It's basically a delicious way to throw all of your leftovers into one meal! That's gourmet on a budget if you ask me.

mykisscountry937.com
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle Benson
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet#New Orleans City Business#The Big Easy#New Orleans Saints#Pelicans#Gumbo#Live Life#Dancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Don’t Freak Out Over the Red Piranha Found in Louisiana

If you haven't heard, the entire state is rethinking their swimming plans now that an honest-to-goodness Red Piranha has been found in a Louisiana lake. You read that right, the much-sensationalized, razor-toothed fish famous for devouring large animals in a fury of swirling, red water has been found right here in the Sportsman's Paradise.
AnimalsPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Piranha Found in LSU Lakes

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries report they found a Red-bellied piranha in an LSU lake. Now they're trying to make sure they're aren't any more. The Red-bellied piranha is native to South America, more specifically the Amazon Basin. I think this piranha is looking for the wrong basin.
EconomyPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Concert Promoter’s “No Vax Tax” Raises Ticket Prices Fifty Times

A concert promoter in Florida has caught a lot of attention as he tries to cash in on the return of concerts after the COVID-19 pandemic. New CDC Guidelines, and local government changes, have allowed many public events to return. Including sporting events, movie theatres, expos, and of course concerts. The return to concerts have seen all shapes and sizes, from massive festivals relaunching for 2021 to arena tours hitting the road again. Even small scale shows are coming back, like shows at VFW halls.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Job Numbers Finally Rebounding

Without question, job numbers in our state are a top priority, and we're finally seeing some good signs. The pandemic may seem like it's in our rearview mirror, and to an extent, it is. We've seen nearly all of our pandemic restrictions lifted, included our statewide mask mandate. Even though our lives can now officially get back to normal, there's still one pandemic problem that we can't seem to shake... Jobs.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Single Louisiana Parents Will Get Less Cash in July than Couples

Parents across Louisiana are patiently waiting for the federal tax credit advance that should be hitting bank accounts across Louisiana starting July 15th. If you haven't heard, the American Rescue Plan laid out plans to give parents of minors an advance on their 2021 child tax credit. Uncle Sam is set to send out payments of $300 per month for kids under 6-years-old and $250 for youngsters aged 6-18 - as long as they meet the requirements.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Residents Battle Online Over What Goes Into a Roux

As a rule, I have found the people of the great state of Louisiana to be quite accomodating and friendly. In fact, most people in Louisiana are just downright jovial most of the time. But if what I am reading from the online repository of ideas, images, and interesting thoughts known as Reddit is for real we could be on the cusp of a major culinary battle.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Money for Jimmie Davis Bridge Is in Latest Plan

There is good news for the plan to build a new Jimmie Davis bridge and refurbish the existing bridge. Lawmakers have set aside $100 million for this project. The money will come from $3 billion dollars Louisiana is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan. Our state will get half of that money this year and the remaining funds next year.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

LSU Faculty Wants Vaccine Mandate for Fall Semester

A vote by a wide majority of faculty members at LSU in Baton Rouge shows support for a vaccine mandate for students this fall. 80% of the faculty members voted to support the call for vaccines for Covid before students can return to in-person learning. The vote was held online and more than 600 votes came in during the online process. LSU leaders are trying to clarify the votes to see which ones actually came from full time faculty members.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Educators React to End of Mask Mandate in Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edwards is lifting the mask mandate in Louisiana. This means students and teachers will no longer have to wear masks at schools. Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) President Sandy Holloway issued the following statement:. Earlier this month our Board directed Superintendent Brumley to...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Applications for Louisiana Gator Harvest Being Taken Now

My first-hand knowledge of alligator hunting is all based on the television show Swamp People. I have been a fairly faithful fan of the show for several years now and when I see how the professionals struggle sometimes with the large reptiles, I am pretty sure an alligator hunt that involved me would wind up in what many would describe as an "unfortunate outcome". It would probably be the only time an alligator had ever taken the gun from the hunter and turned the tables.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana StateUS News and World Report

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer Has Died at 77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after...