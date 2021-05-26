Who Got Dat Money? Louisiana Only Has One Billionaire

Louisiana isn't really known for being the land of the wealthy. We sure know how to live life to its fullest, but we've also figured out how to do it on less money than the residents of any other state. We can spend all day fishing, dancing, and eating without spending very much cash at all. Look at our favorite state dish - gumbo. It's basically a delicious way to throw all of your leftovers into one meal! That's gourmet on a budget if you ask me.