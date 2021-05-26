Senator Booker Says Prisoners Should Be Able To Access Medicaid
Booker and Kuster first introduced the legislation in 2019. Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) reintroduced the Humane Correctional Health Care Act. Representatives Annie Kuster (D-NH), a founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force and member of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and a bipartisan group of Members introduced companion legislation in the House.hudsontv.com