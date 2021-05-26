Cancel
Hoboken, NJ

Expansion of Hoboken’s SW Resiliency Park Begins With Construction of Temporary Pop-Up Park

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Ravi S. Bhalla, elected officials and residents today celebrated the acquisition of an additional acre of land at Block 10, located at Observer Highway and Harrison Street. Block 10 will become public, open space and double the size of the adjacent Southwest Resiliency Park. The City began construction this morning on the temporary pop-up park on Block 10, which will provide amenities to the community while the permanent park design is created. The design of the pop-up park incorporates feedback from local residents and includes a playground, shade structures, picnic tables, a basketball court, pickleball courts, community gardens and additional programmable space. The pop-up park is anticipated to open to the public in approximately two months.

hudsontv.com
Politicsenr.com

Massive Ex-Military Base in New Jersey Eyes New Future

Take a developed property the size of New York City’s Central Park with 5 million sq ft of building area, program in new construction or renovation over 20 years and across three dozen parcels for 1,600 housing units, 300,000 sq ft of civic or government space, 500,000 sq ft for retail and 2 million sq ft of offices, and you have a pretty ambitious undertaking. The $2-billion effort to redevelop Fort Monmouth, a decommissioned former U.S. Army base in the thick of New Jersey’s suburban sprawl, is all kinds of ambitious.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Campaign season starting early in Bayonne?

It appears that the political campaign season for 2022 has begun. Multiple anonymous sources from Hudson County have alleged that Mayor James Davis is planning to oust City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski and Second Ward City Councilman Sal Gullace from the ticket and have new candidates run for their seats next year, according to NJ.com.
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

The Lunchtime Ministry: Serving the Homeless Community in Hoboken for 50 Years

In the past year, homelessness—already a major issue—has been on the rise. The January 2020 Point-In-Time & Housing Inventory County determined that Hudson County saw a 6% increase in homelessness overall with nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Hoboken specifically. With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating resources in communities nationwide and likely having an impact on these rates, programs like The Lunchtime Ministry are vital.
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Raine + River Apothecary to Open in Jersey City Next Month

One of the most exciting parts of this past year has been looking forward to the openings of new storefronts, restaurants, salons, and more. Things that the public can regularly enjoy post-COVID-19. Hoboken Girl has learned that Raine and River, a Herbal Apothecary for all physical and spiritual needs, is opening a store location in Jersey City next month. Read on to learn more about Raine and River Apothecarys including the mission, the founder’s background, and what customers can expect at the shop.
Hoboken, NJnjtoday.net

NJ Transit settles train lawsuits

NJ Transit has reached settlements in lawsuits filed by the family of a woman killed and people injured in a 2016 crash when a commuter train carrying 250 passengers barreled into the Hoboken, New Jersey, rail depot during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage to both the train and station.
Jersey City, NJNJBIZ

Hoboken, Jersey City launch unified bikeshare with Lyft (slideshow)

Hoboken and Jersey City launched their unified bikeshare program May 13, through which 800-plus bikes can be accessed through Lyft. Hoboken will utilize Citi Bike as its exclusive bikeshare operator for the first time, while Jersey City will expand existing Citi Bike operations into three additional neighborhoods. The program will operate under a five-year agreement.
Hoboken, NJhmag.com

FEATURED PROPERTY: 1015 Garden Street, Hoboken | Uptown Brownstone | $3,250,000

Uptown Garden Street Brownstone | 4 Stories | 5 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms. 1015 Garden Street is the ultimate urban townhouse, a rarely available 20′ wide, four-story, five-bedroom, three and one half bathroom home that was completely gut renovated down to the brick in 2016 and is located on one of uptown Hoboken’s most coveted tree-lined streets.
Hoboken, NJfox5atlanta.com

NJ Transit settles suits in deadly crash at Hoboken commuter station

NEW JERSEY - NJ Transit has reached settlements in lawsuits filed by the family of a woman killed and people injured in a 2016 crash when a train slammed into a Hoboken, New Jersey, station. NJ Transit spokesperson Nancy Snyder said settlements were reached in the lawsuits on Wednesday evening,...
Jersey City, NJ6sqft

These stylish two-bedroom condos in Jersey City’s Heights neighborhood start at just $480K

For $480,000, you’d be hard-pressed to find a decent studio in Manhattan, but just on the other side of the Hudson River, you can get a stylish and modern two-bedroom starting at this price. In the up-and-coming Heights section of Jersey City, 43 Thorne is a new condo with six 800-square-foot units, all of which feature lovely bay windows, sleek kitchens, and access to a shared outdoor space and chic lounge (to name a few selling points). Plus, the location puts you in the heart of this charming neighborhood that’s becoming more and more sought after for its skyline views, abundance of parks, and great selection of restaurants.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

House hunt Manhattan: See what’s on the market now

