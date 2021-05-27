Cancel
Erie, PA

Staging a comeback: Erie's performing arts theaters anticipate live, full-house return soon

Erie Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity theaters in Erie have adapted in creative ways during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving them stronger than ever as restrictions are lifted. Dramashop immediately pivoted to streaming online in April 2020; the Erie Playhouse expanded their early literacy program in partnership with United Way to 155 classrooms in the Erie School District; All An Act Theatre Productions stayed connected with the community by rebroadcasting an earlier performance with new commentary; and the Performing Arts Collective Alliance saw their biggest year of growth, as they took advantage of their theater’s temporary closure to invest in infrastructure.

Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Philharmonic Season Ticket Sales Start Monday

The Erie Philharmonic recently announced details of it's upcoming season, when the orchestra's musicians, Maestro Daniel Meyer and patrons can be back together again. On Monday May 17, tickets for season subscribers go on sale. After a year of televised performances, the live season will include big works like Stravinsky's...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Long Lines to Get Dance Tickets for Recital

With capacity limits getting lifted for indoor and outdoor activities, that means many events can happen once again, including dance recitals. Many parents were eager to get ticket's for Little's Dance recital coming up in June. Ticket sales were from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, but some parents...
Pittsburgh, PAwyep.org

Gaadge ‘Twenty-Two’

Mitch DeLong started a band called Gaadge in his hometown of Erie almost a decade ago. After moving around the country for a while, he settled in Pittsburgh and decided to focus on making this music come to life. The band released its debut a few Halloweens ago and ever...
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

Port Farms brings live music back to Erie County

After more than a year, live music is back in Erie County. "The Wild Feathers are joining us all the way from Nashville, Tennessee, and we are super excited about it,” said Port Farms owner, Kelly Port. More than 700 people came out to Port Farms in Waterford, lawn chairs...
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Coming soon: Erie events

1. Try It! One Evening of Wheel Throwing; 2. Six-Week Ceramics On The Wheel - Tuesday; 3. Erie Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 4. Nat & The Mad Hatters Return Featuring The Massing Sisters; 5. Launch Your Private Practice Program;
Erie, PAThe Daily Collegian

Virtual concert commemorates unusual year for Behrend choristers

ERIE, Pa. — Choristers at Penn State Behrend couldn’t practice or perform in-person during the pandemic, so they took a new approach: The singers combined their voices for an eight-song virtual year-end concert, which has been posted on YouTube. Approximately 20 students continued to sing through the pandemic, said Gabrielle...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Port Farms Gears Up For Wild Feathers Concert This Weekend

Everything is starting to slowly go back to normal and now a concert is being held out at Port Farms this weekend. "We've got a great area for people to spread out, enjoy the music, enjoy the outdoors, and with beautiful weather," says Owner Kelly Port. Port Farms hopes families...