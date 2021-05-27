Staging a comeback: Erie's performing arts theaters anticipate live, full-house return soon

Community theaters in Erie have adapted in creative ways during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving them stronger than ever as restrictions are lifted. Dramashop immediately pivoted to streaming online in April 2020; the Erie Playhouse expanded their early literacy program in partnership with United Way to 155 classrooms in the Erie School District; All An Act Theatre Productions stayed connected with the community by rebroadcasting an earlier performance with new commentary; and the Performing Arts Collective Alliance saw their biggest year of growth, as they took advantage of their theater’s temporary closure to invest in infrastructure.