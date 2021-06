AUSTIN – Today the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has already distributed more than $100 million in rental and utility assistance to Texans in need. TDHCA is administering a $1.3 billion grant in emergency federal relief funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to help income-eligible Texans struggling to keep up with rent and utility payments during the pandemic. Renters get assistance with up to 12 months of rental assistance including back rent and up to three months of future rent, as well as utility assistance. As eviction moratoriums expire across the state, the Texas Rent Relief Program (TRR) is prioritizing applications for tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction in an effort to keep Texans in their homes.