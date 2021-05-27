Cancel
Crawford County, PA

Local governments can apply for pandemic-related aid

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
Like Crawford County, local governments are eligible to receive new federal economic aid due to the effects of the pandemic, according to the Crawford County Planning Office.

The county's 51 local municipalities — city, township and borough governments— can apply for a combined total of $8.2 million in aid from the new federal American Rescue Plan, Zach Norwood, the county's planning director, said.

Approved by Congress in March, the American Rescue Plan has $362 billion in emergency economic aid for state and local governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allocations to municipalities will be based on up to 75 percent of a municipality's operating budget as of Jan. 27, 2020, Norwood said. Local municipalities will receive their allocations through Pennsylvania.

County officials are holding informational meetings about the program with municipal government representatives this week and next to encourage local governments to apply for aid.

"If a municipality decides not to take its allocation, then the state decides where (that portion of) the money goes," Norwood said. "It could go back to the state or be sent to another area like Philadelphia or Pittsburgh."

Final project guidelines won't be released by the U.S. Treasury until later this summer, but eligible uses cover five broad categories.

Eligible categories are public health expenditures; addressing negative economic impacts by the pandemic; replacing lost public sector revenue; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and internet broadband infrastructure.

The money will be distributed to municipalities in two payments — one this summer and a second one 12 months later, Norwood said.

The funds must be assigned to projects by Dec. 31, 2024, and the money spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Crawford County itself has been awarded $16.4 million under the American Rescue Plan. It received its first of two $8.2 million installments last week and expects to receive the second installment at this time next year.

The county is working on developing a plan on how to allocate its $16.4 million for eligible projects.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

Related
Crawford County, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

County officials want input on proposed election changes

With the possibility of more changes coming in Pennsylvania's election laws, Crawford County commissioners want state lawmakers to listen to their input. With the May 18 primary election, the Crawford County Board of Elections had to deal with counting about 3,000 write-in names in addition to balloted candidates, according to Eric Henry, chairman of the county commissioners. The large number of write-ins was why the board was still finishing up tabulation of results Wednesday, he said.
Meadville, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

City nixes summer parks program

Meadville City Council on Wednesday considered and ultimately rejected the idea of organizing a summer parks program for 2021. Funding such a program would likely cost about $16,000, interim City Manager Gary Johnson told council, and making it a reality would require swift action on the part of council, city staff and the Meadville Area Recreation Complex, which would have been charged with hiring park attendants and organizing the program.
Crawford County, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

Votes all tabulated, await election board certification

Official tabulation of all votes from May 18 primary is complete, but the results won't be made final until the Crawford County Board of Elections votes to certify them. Tabulators signed off on results Wednesday and they went on public display in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, as well as online. More than 1,200 ballots that had to be hand counted plus 24 provisional ballots countywide were added to totals during official tabulation. The 1,200 hand-counted ballots were those that could not be run through the county’s high-speed electronic scanner, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the election board.
Crawford County, PAerienewsnow.com

Crawford County Awarded More than $950K in Hospitality Relief Funding

More than $950,000 has been awarded to Crawford County's hospitality industry through Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday. It is part of nearly $122 million in pandemic relief provided to all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties through CHIRP, including $3 million to Erie County. A...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF ...

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA – ORPHANS’ COURT DIVISION. In Re: First and Interim Account for the Trust Established Under Agreement of Michael J. Vaughan, Deceased, Dated 11/05/1968, Stated by PNC Bank, National Association, Trustee. No. OC 2021-0050. Notice is hereby given, that the First...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PENNCREST moves forward on budget process in close 5-4 vote

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — In a narrow 5-4 vote, the PENNCREST School Board approved the preliminary final version of its 2021-22 school year budget Thursday. Board members Luigi DeFrancesco, David Valesky, Robert Johnston and Brian Lynch all voted against the measure, with the latter three's opposition primarily centered on the 0.5-mill tax increase included in the budget.
Crawford County, PAerienewsnow.com

Nearly 40 Percent of Crawford County Residents Fully Vaccinated; Coronavirus Hospitalizations Statewide Fall Below 1,600

Pennsylvania will lift its coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions Memorial Day. However, the mask mandate will remain in effect until 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. In the meantime, the state will increase maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor events and gatherings starting Monday, May 17 at 12:01 a.m....
Meadville, PAerienewsnow.com

Two Democrats Vying for Mayor of Meadville

One of the biggest races in Crawford County this primary Election Day is for Meadville mayor. A total of two Democrats are going after the top elected position in Meadville. No Republicans are seeking election. The race is offering two candidates with very different backgrounds. In downtown Meadville, longtime residents...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PENNCREST approves sale of Woodcock Academy building

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The sale of the Woodcock Academy building for $17,500 was unanimously approved at Thursday's meeting of PENNCREST School Board. Despite the offer from Kent Coburn coming in under the building's appraised $28,000 value, no school board members offered dissenting comments at the meeting. The building, located at...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

COLUMN: It's been a different primary season

This year's primary election campaigns were different than other years for certain. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual forums were not held to allow voters to hear opposing candidates at the same time. For Meadville City Council, the NAACP held a forum for the candidates for city council. Reports were...
Meadville, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

Board sets ballot pre-canvass, canvass times

The Crawford County Board of Elections has set times for public pre-canvass and canvass of ballots for Tuesday's primary. The county will do a public pre-canvass, or opening of only the outer envelopes of the mail-in and absentee ballots, Tuesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PENNCREST considers sale of ex-academy building

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board is considering the sale of the Woodcock Academy building after an offer was made to the tune of $17,500. The offer from Kent Coburn is under the appraisal price of the building, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool noted at Monday's work session of the school board. The building was last appraised at $28,000, he said.
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

Election preview: Crawford County clerk of courts

The Republican primary in the race for clerk of courts features two candidates squaring off against each other: an incumbent seeking her sixth term in office and a political newcomer staging a campaign during his final months of high school. No candidates will appear on Tuesday's ballot for clerk of...
Crawford County, PAerienewsnow.com

PennDOT Seeks Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers in Crawford County

Volunteers are needed for Crawford County's Adopt-A-Highway program, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday. The Adopt-A-Highway program involves cleaning litter and debris from state-owned roadways in an effort to beautify Pennsylvania. Crawford County's program currently has 50 groups that have adopted more than 109 miles of roadway, according...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

Election preview: PENNCREST School Board

PENNCREST School Board is guaranteed to see at least some change in the coming election. The board has four open spots, with only three incumbents aiming for reelection. Those incumbents are Robert Gulick, Brian Lynch and Robert Johnston. Meanwhile, the challengers are Theresa Croll, Ronald Kope and Mathew Vogt, for a total of six candidates.