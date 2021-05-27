Local governments can apply for pandemic-related aid

Like Crawford County, local governments are eligible to receive new federal economic aid due to the effects of the pandemic, according to the Crawford County Planning Office.

The county's 51 local municipalities — city, township and borough governments— can apply for a combined total of $8.2 million in aid from the new federal American Rescue Plan, Zach Norwood, the county's planning director, said.

Approved by Congress in March, the American Rescue Plan has $362 billion in emergency economic aid for state and local governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allocations to municipalities will be based on up to 75 percent of a municipality's operating budget as of Jan. 27, 2020, Norwood said. Local municipalities will receive their allocations through Pennsylvania.

County officials are holding informational meetings about the program with municipal government representatives this week and next to encourage local governments to apply for aid.

"If a municipality decides not to take its allocation, then the state decides where (that portion of) the money goes," Norwood said. "It could go back to the state or be sent to another area like Philadelphia or Pittsburgh."

Final project guidelines won't be released by the U.S. Treasury until later this summer, but eligible uses cover five broad categories.

Eligible categories are public health expenditures; addressing negative economic impacts by the pandemic; replacing lost public sector revenue; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and internet broadband infrastructure.

The money will be distributed to municipalities in two payments — one this summer and a second one 12 months later, Norwood said.

The funds must be assigned to projects by Dec. 31, 2024, and the money spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Crawford County itself has been awarded $16.4 million under the American Rescue Plan. It received its first of two $8.2 million installments last week and expects to receive the second installment at this time next year.

The county is working on developing a plan on how to allocate its $16.4 million for eligible projects.

