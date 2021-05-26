WNY Holds Job Fair

The last year has largely been about “giving back” to those who were in need from first responders to small businesses on the brink of closure. Hudson Gives is an annual event that encourages that spirit of giving back but only this time, to local nonprofits. On May 13th from 12:00AM to 11:59PM, the 24-hour period will take place to get involved in #HudsonGives, an online-giving event with a goal to help and donate to local nonprofits in order to help keep them operating and their mission alive. Bringing the community together and raising money for nonprofits are goals of #HudsonGives. It goes without saying that COVID-19 has had an effect on many if not all of these nonprofits, so this year’s event is even more important!