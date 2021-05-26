WNY Holds Job Fair
Hudson TV’s Marcos Antelo attended Wednesday afternoon’s West New York-sponsored job fair. He filed the following article:. On Wednesday, May 26th, the Town of West New York would host a job fair. The event would take place in the town’s Community Center, located at 515 54th street. With a run time of 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The Job Fair would provide a number of different jobs for those needing work in the community. These jobs included Park Security Officers, Laborers for parks and DPW, Parking Enforcement, and a number of other job opportunities.hudsontv.com