West New York, NJ

WNY Holds Job Fair

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson TV’s Marcos Antelo attended Wednesday afternoon’s West New York-sponsored job fair. He filed the following article:. On Wednesday, May 26th, the Town of West New York would host a job fair. The event would take place in the town’s Community Center, located at 515 54th street. With a run time of 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The Job Fair would provide a number of different jobs for those needing work in the community. These jobs included Park Security Officers, Laborers for parks and DPW, Parking Enforcement, and a number of other job opportunities.

City
West New York, NJ
State
New York State
West New York, NJ
Government
#Job Opportunities#Community#Hudson Tv#The Job Fair#Dpw#Parks#Parking Enforcement#Laborers#Mayor#Park Security Officers
