Emily Blunt has come a long way since her breakthrough role in The Devil Wears Prada. She can be sassy, silly, and stalwart with a tenacity that’s unmatched by most of her fellow peers. This Friday (May 28th), you can see her return to the role of Evelyn Abbott in A Quiet Place Part II. So do keep reading as you will find my personal favorite performances that only she can play and take command of in distinctive, demonstrative ways. Her talents are inexhaustible and the proof is in each of these films.