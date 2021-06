PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and humid weather continues here in Northwest Florida and for now the rain chances continue to hold off over our area. For tonight expect warm and humid weather w/lows in the 60s to near 70. Watch out for patchy fog overnight as well... especially over inland areas. As we head into Thursday we will see another warm and mostly dry day w/highs in the 80s to near 90. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. The rain chances will remain low through Saturday and gradually creep up by the end of the weekend and the start of next week. The rain will primarily be driven by the seabreeze so any rain that does develop will start near the coast in the AM and then push inland in the PM.