Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Friends reunion: Everything we learnt in the much-anticipated special

By Adam White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The Friends reunion was, more than anything, a parade of niceness. The much-anticipated yet much-delayed special saw the show’s six cast members reflect on the series that brought them fame and riches, play games and recreate famous Friends moments.

It was also full of cute bits of trivia for long-term fans, and at least a handful of reveals that inspired gasps.

As Friends: The Reunion arrives on UK television – it can be watched on Sky One and Now from today – we’ve collated some of the major talking points from the 110-minute special.

From the cast members who nearly embarked on an off-screen relationship, to the curse that may or may not have led to one of the regulars being injured, here’s everything you need to know.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer wanted to date each other in real life

The reunion’s biggest reveal answered the eternal question of whether the chemistry between the Friends cast ever translated to off-screen romance. It turns out: almost.

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer revealed. “We were both crushing hard on one another, but it was like two ships passing ‘cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.”

Aniston said she “reciprocated” Schwimmer’s feelings, before the reunion showed a montage of misty-eyed behind-the-scenes footage of the pair overtly flirting with each other in between takes.

Aniston also revealed that she told Schwimmer in 1995 that it would be “such a bummer” if the pair’s first kiss happened while playing Ross and Rachel instead of in reality. Ultimately, it proved an omen, as both actors never actually got together.

Cox, however, looked on the bright side, suggesting that the pair’s on-screen chemistry “probably wouldn’t have been as great” if they had hooked up for real.

Read the full story here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQ322_0aD2tc2Y00

Matt LeBlanc’s drunken injury won him the Joey role

LeBlanc revealed in the reunion that he was up late preparing his lines for his Joey audition the following morning, but then decided to “go out drinking”.

When he woke up the next day, LeBlanc recalled, he “kind of blacked out” as he ventured to the bathroom, and “fell face first into the toilet”. He added that “a huge chunk of meat came off” his nose as a result, and he finally arrived at his Friends audition bearing “a huge scar”.

Asked by co-creator Marta Kauffman how it happened, LeBlanc “told the truth and got the job”.

Read the full story here .

Joey’s fake twin brother nearly played Joey himself

In a particularly ludicrous episode from season six, Joey recruits an actor, Carl, to play his identical twin in order to earn $2,000 as part of a medical research experiment. Coincidentally, the actor playing Carl, Louis Mandylor, who has a vague resemblance to LeBlanc, nearly played Joey himself.

“Matt got really down to the wire and auditioned for the network with another actor,” said the show’s producer Kevin S Bright. “He killed it, and he got the part of Joey. But the funny thing about it is that the other actor ended up on the show… playing the fake Joey, ironically.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0Tgf_0aD2tc2Y00

David Schwimmer had such a miserable time on a Henry Winkler sitcom that he nearly turned down Friends

According to Friends creators Kauffman and David Crane, David Schwimmer nearly rejected the Ross role, despite it being written specifically for him.

“David has quit television,” Crane remembered Schwimmer’s agent telling him. “He’s had a miserable experience doing another show. He’s moved back to Chicago to just do theatre. And we had to beg him [to join Friends ]”.

“I believe we sent him gift baskets,” added Kauffman.

The pair promised Schwimmer that the Friends experience would be dramatically different to his previous time on a sitcom – which seems to be a forgotten Henry Winkler series called Monty . Winkler played a loud-mouth conservative TV commentator, while Schwimmer played his left-wing son. It only lasted one season.

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry were both contracted to other shows when they got Friends

This is well-known Friends lore among die-hard fans, but both Aniston and Perry could have been forced to drop out of the series.

When he was cast as Chandler, Perry was already contracted in “first position” to a bizarre sci-fi comedy pilot about luggage handlers in the future. With Friends in “second position”, it would mean that the sci-fi show had contractual power over Perry if it got picked up to a full series.

Aniston was in a similar, and far riskier, situation. She was already a cast member on a sitcom titled Muddling Through , which finished its first season just two weeks before Friends began airing in September 1994. If Muddling Through was picked up for further episodes, Aniston would have to have been replaced on Friends , despite having filmed at least three episodes as Rachel.

In the reunion, Aniston reveals that she begged the Muddling Through producers to let her leave to play Rachel, but that a producer had told her it was a stupid decision.

“He said: I saw [ Friends ], I’m gonna tell you something, that show’s not gonna make you a star,” Aniston remembered.

Luckily for Aniston, Muddling Through was cancelled just as Friends began airing, while Perry’s alien series never made it past the pilot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vH7rl_0aD2tc2Y00

Matthew Perry worried a classic storyline was “stupid”

In season two, Joey and Chandler pledge to stay put in their trademark barcaloungers for days on end. It may be one of the best-loved stories that feature just the two of them, but Perry was initially worried the idea was “stupid”.

“Remember that episode where we never got out of the chairs?” LeBlanc asks Perry in the reunion. “At the beginning of the week, after the table read, you came to me and went it’s so stupid but I went, ‘Yeah, but that’s the brilliance!’”

Perry then had a change of heart, realising the pair could “have fun” with the story. History proved LeBlanc’s instincts correct.

Read the full story here .

Monica’s disappearing beam kept getting in the way of filming

Friends fans have often wondered what happened to the wooden beam that seemed to disappear from Monica’s apartment early on in the show.

Finally the mystery has been solved, with Schwimmer and Kudrow discussing the beam while wandering the recreated sets that appear in the special.

“Wasn’t there a decision to lose this?” Schwimmer asked Kudrow when he spotted the fixture.

Kudrow replied: “Yeah, I thought this was gone? This was here in the beginning and… it got in the way.” She then imitated a Friends director, saying: “Sorry, you got lost behind the beam.”

Read the full story here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGYgA_0aD2tc2Y00

Reese Witherspoon got very flustered by Joey asking her character “How you doin’?”

Witherspoon had a memorable two-episode guest role as Rachel’s spoiled sister Jill in season six, and remembered immediately saying “yes” when she was offered the part.

Appearing in the reunion, Witherspoon added that she was most excited by a brief moment in one of her episodes in which Jill got to experience Joey’s legendary flirting.

“I got to be in a scene where I’m in the apartment and Joey walks in and he goes [“How you doin’?”] and it was his iconic line and I was so excited!” Witherspoon beamed. “To watch a famous character say his famous line? Come on!”

An on-set injury seemed to prove the existence of a Friends curse

Before filming every episode, the Friends cast would huddle in the hallway connecting both central apartments as a kind of “good luck” gesture. The only time they didn’t, while about to film a season three episode, Matt LeBlanc ended up dislocating his shoulder.

The injury proved so bad that LeBlanc was stuck in a sling for weeks, meaning it had to be written into the show. That also explains why Joey, off-camera, dislocated his shoulder in season three while jumping on his bed.

After LeBlanc’s injury, the cast speculated that it was punishment for skipping the huddle, and pledged to never avoid doing it again.

“After that, we’d be like, ‘Do we need to do the huddle?’” Kudrow remembered. “And [LeBlanc] would be like, ‘Yeah, ‘cause I don’t want anything else falling off.’”

Read the full story here .

You can read The Independent ’s four-star review of the special here .

Watch Friends: The Reunion on Sky One and streaming service NOW from today (27 May).

The Independent

The Independent

139K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Louis Mandylor
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Comedy Fans#Film Fans#Sci Fi#Famous Friends Moments#Friends Fans#Watch Friends#Off Screen Romance#Cast Members#Well Known Friends Lore#Cute Bits#Inspired Gasps#Reveal#Theatre#Trivia#Die Hard Fans#Today#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Grand Blanc, MIPosted by
Cars 108

New Styx, Creepy Matthew Perry, & Sasha Baron Cohen Honored

All that's Hollywood and celebrity...it's The Dish for Friday, May 7, 2021. Here's the latest. There is new music on the way from Styx! The band is releasing their 17th album, and the first in 4 years. Titled "Crash of the Crown", they album will be released on June 18th. The title track, 'Crash of the Crown' is out now and available for download and to stream. Check out all the details here and give the new song a listen below.
Behind Viral Videos940wfaw.com

TikTok User Shares FaceTime Call With Matthew Perry

Another TikTok user has gone viral for posting a message from a celebrity match on Raya. Days after Nivine Jay gained notoriety for posting a video of Ben Affleck, 20-year-old Kate Haralson shared a clip of her FaceTime call with Matthew Perry. Haralson told Page Six, “A lot of people...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

What are Friends stars’ net worth and how much are they getting paid for the reunion?

The long-awaited reunion of the 1990s American sitcom Friends is finally around the corner and the net worth of the entire cast including Jennifer Aniston, Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer is now over $840m (£594m).Aniston is leading the pack with a net worth of $300m (£290m), followed by Cox with a net worth of $150m (£145m) and Perry, Schwimmer, Kudrow, and LeBlanc worth $120m (£116m), $100m (£96m), $90m (£87m), and $80m (£77m) respectively. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each cast member will be paid between $2.5m (£1.77m) and $3m (£2.1m) for the hour-long special.Furthermore,...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Learned from The Friends: The Reunion Trailer

One thing that’s obvious about the Friends reunion is that everyone’s aged quite a bit since no matter how good they’re looking, it’s pretty easy to tell that time hasn’t been entirely kind to them. But the next to notice, and wonder about, is why James Corden is hosting the reunion when it would have been far better to have one of the MANY guest stars that have been on the show do the honors. There are plenty of things that are going to be said and have already been said by those that are interested or even simply know about the Friends reunion taking place on HBO Max, and from the most positive and uplifting comments to the types of comments that stem from those that are somehow bitter and cynical by nature, it’s easy to realize that this show inspired and possibly irritated a lot of folks over the years that it was on the air. The reunion was actually opposed by one of the co-creators to start with until she learned that it wasn’t bound to be an actual revival of the show, which would be silly, but was going to be the cast sitting around and reading lines from various episodes and reminiscing about the show. There’s been a great deal of hype at this point about the show and to be fairly honest it’s become something that might actually be disappointing when all is said and done, but there are many that are still waiting anxiously for it air since it’s been talked about for far too long. From a certain standpoint, it’s easy to see why some people are excited and why some are thinking along the lines of ‘let’s get this over and done with’. The former is pretty simple since a lot of people have loved the show for quite a while. The latter, well, it’s mostly because the former don’t often shut up about something like this when it appears that someone might actually do something that leads to a long-awaited reunion. But to be fair, they’re all easy to ignore if one can focus on other things. To each their own and all that.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

First Friends: The Reunion Footage and Photos Go Behind The HBO Max Special

Ahead of the premiere of Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max this month, some new sneak peek photos and details have been released. Bringing back all six original cast members from the iconic comedy series, the special will feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. A teaser trailer showing the six walking together at night was previously released, and now People has unveiled several new images of the actual special.
TV SeriesGamespot

Friends Reunion Special Trailer Is Here To Make You Laugh And Cry

Following a teaser video, the first full trailer for the upcoming Friends: The Reunion special has arrived, and it certainly delivers the goods in terms of hyping up the show. The trailer shows off what to expect from the reunion special, and it's a lot. The original cast of the show--Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer--plus numerous special guests, are coming back together at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank to reminisce about the iconic show.