Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, IA

Clinton RIVER CITY ESTATE S...

Clinton Herald
 14 days ago

Saturday (9am - 2pm) &. half off day Sunday 9am - 1pm. You could find bed's, linens, bunk beds, doll beds, holiday, sewing material, vintage dolls, toys, rocking chair, book shelves, towels, bedding, clothing, purses, records, vintage secretary, shells, buffet, sofa, desks, chairs, children's books, books, end tables, vacuum, kitchenware, coins, silver dollars, silver plate flatware, garden tools, lawn chairs, fishing poles, sail boat & trailer in need of work, patio set, ski's, sleigh, toboggan, tools, vintage golf clubs, vintage trolling motor, chemicals, hockey sticks, ping pong table, barbies items, toys, shelves, glider, grills, train sets, Christmas tree, fans, pool table with cues and balls, xerox machine, doll house, old games, ice skates, kids dresser, coo coo clock, pictures, art, dressers, ping pong table, folding chairs, yard tools, glassware, nic nacs, vases, Gorham sterling silver, picture frames, games, sofas, Isabel Booms, dining tables and chairs, and lots more. I will post more pics soon. Masks are optional. Come take a look.

marketplace.clintonherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Clinton, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River City#Golf Clubs#Toys#Chemicals#Garden Tools#Art#Vases#River#Lawn Chairs#Vintage Secretary#Gorham Sterling Silver#Sale#Buffet#Silver Plate Flatware#Vintage Dolls#Doll House#Silver Dollars#Art#Glassware#Christmas Tree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Ruth Place street project underway

CLINTON — A Clinton street is undergoing renovations over the next month. Ruth Place will be closed during working hours for all phases of this project, which is located from Florence Avenue to the south dead end. Typical working hours are 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., but there will be times when it is important to work longer hours in order to finish the project in a timely manner.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

THOMSON HUGE GARAGE SALE! ...

Lots of household, slow cookers, coffee makers, seasonal decorations, hunting, trapping, radial arm saw, remodeling extras. Craftsman lawnmower, womens golf clubs, free piano, maple queen bed frame, large mirror, walker, oak chairs, mens Nike tennis shoes size 11 - 13 & MISC!!
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CLINTON Moving/Cul du sac sa...

RETIRING - TUPPERWARE 50% OFF. Lots of household, slow cookers, coffee makers, seasonal decorations, hunting, trapping, radial arm saw, remodeling extras. ...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Ribbon-cutting for renovated Crunelle statue set for Memorial Day

CLINTON — Postponed for a year due to COVID-19, the dedication of the renovated Leonard Crunelle World War I statue at Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive will take place Monday, May 31. American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 will provide a 21-gun salute for the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Clinton, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CLINTON FRI 5-? & SAT 9-...

RETIRING - TUPPERWARE 50% OFF. Lots of household, slow cookers, coffee makers, seasonal decorations, hunting, trapping, radial arm saw, remodeling extras. ...
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Events

— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

DeWitt garden, Referral Center join forces

The Clinton County office for Iowa State Extension and Outreach was recently awarded a “Growing Together” grant that will help provide fresh produce for those in need within the Central DeWitt School District. The DeWitt Community Garden, located off 8th Avenue on the north side of town, will have rows...
Bellevue, IAClinton Herald

Tractorcade will travel Jackson, Clinton county routes

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment. He escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement. It was all part of an announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade route, which for the first time...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's meetings

City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council changes, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Residents may join by Microsoft Teams or by conference call to 563-265-8337, using conference ID 992 916 136#. Camanche Memorial Day Committee, 5 p.m., Camanche Historical Society Building, 1307 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

County adjusts roof replacement budget

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors last week approved a change order of nearly $7,000 for the Clinton County Administration Building roof replacement project. Giese Roofing will be completing the work for a total of $151,880 to replace the building’s roof. Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson noted installation of...