Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bitcoin price – live: Ethereum up $1,000 amid ‘highly positive’ outlook for crypto

By Anthony Cuthbertson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uu0Bn_0aD2tVoL00

Bitcoin fell in price late on Wednesday after Iran announced a temporary ban on bitcoin mining due to the strain it is causing on its electricity grid, however it bounced back on Thursday amid a slew of positive news.

An announcement from PayPal that it would introduce support for crypto transfers to third-party wallets helped bitcoin recover somewhat on Thursday morning, while news from Nigeria, Colorado and the Consensus 2021 conference helped push it back above $40,000.

It is the final day of CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, which historically has been followed by a general uptick in the cryptocurrency market. NFL star Tom Brady, who recently changed his Twitter profile to include the bitcoin ‘laser eyes’, was announced as a surprise speaker. He is set to appear later today.

Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other major cryptocurrencies are all down over the last 24 hours, though remain remarkably stable when looking at price charts on a week-on-week scale.

We’ll have all the latest live updates right here.

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Outlook#Dogecoin#Bitcoin Mining#Crypto Transfers#Third Party Wallets#Coindesk#Positive News#Price Charts#Today#Electricity#Changed#Iran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Crypto
Related
StocksCoinTelegraph

Crypto markets tumble after miners unload 5,000 BTC in one week

The crypto markets are against dropping, with Bitcoin crashing below $33,000 for the first time since May 23 as Ethereum similarly broke below support at $2,500. The downward momentum comes as bearish indicators continue to stack up for Bitcoin, with popular analyst William Clemente III identifying that miners sold more than 5,000 BTC over the past week — worth roughly $164 million at current prices.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Bulls And Bears Alike Beware Of Potential Pump And Dump Fractal

Bitcoin price has been stuck trading within a small symmetrical triangle. These continuation patterns tend to suggest another equal sized move down is coming. However, a sweep of lows would “perfect” a buy setup that could initiate a pump and dump fractal from years ago. The pump and dump would...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Twitter says traders are short Bitcoin, but data shows otherwise

A growing number of analysts have flipped bearish on Bitcoin and expect a significant price drop, but analyzing data from the perpetual futures and options markets uncovers a contrasting narrative. Margin trading allows investors to borrow stablecoins or cryptocurrency to leverage their position and improve the expected return. For example,...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

XTZ Price Analysis: Is Tezos Token On Urge of Breakout?

Tezos token is trading below the significant moving average (MA) of 200-day while forming the bullish chart structure. The closing of day candles above 200 and 20-Day moving average will give confidence to bulls. The pair of XTZ/BTC is trading at 0.0001082 BTC with an intraday jump of +11.77%; while,...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Consolidates Around $2.8K But is a Bullish Breakout Inbound?

ETH/USD – Market Continues Consolidation Inside Triangle. Key Support Levels: $2715, $2600, $2470. Key Resistance Levels: $2892, $3000, $3135. ETH is up by a substantial 18% over the week as it trades at around $2800 but still resides inside the ascending triangle pattern. The roof is at $2891 (bearish .382 Fib), and ETH has been stuck here for the past fortnight.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HTMLCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,769.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $6,769.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin 2021: The Bitcoin Macro Landscape

This conference session took place on day two of the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Experience the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram, and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Chainlink, Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap Price Analysis : 07 June

Owing to the market fall of June 4, altcoins have been following Bitcoin’s trajectory. The recovery has been fairly slow while the king coin has been struggling to break past $37,000. Even the Total Market Capitalization stood at $1.622 trillion, rising by less than 2% in the last 3 days. Chainlink and Bitcoin Cash continued their slow sideways movement, whereas Uniswap appeared to be moving upwards.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: 07 June

The Dogecoin market has been reactive to speculation and hype since April. This has resulted in violent price action in the market. However, the asset was consolidating and volatility had remained low. Traders have been waiting for a sharp move from the market but only evolving trends will tell where the meme-coin is headed next.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price is fragile, but on-chain data points to fresh accumulation

The May 19 crypto market sell-off saw $1.2 trillion in value erased from the total market capitalization as the froth and excess leverage of over-hyped markets was quickly eliminated. But similar to a forest fire, whose destructive power is essential to the rejuvenation of a forest's ecosystem, dramatic market shake-outs...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum's Viability And Sustenance: A Technical Analysis

From a utility perspective, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) may garner better favors when weighed against Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). This is due to the fact that Bitcoin will still need electricity (as a proof-of-work currency) to facilitate transactions, while Ethereum has already instituted an innovative diversification to Ethereum 2.0 as a medium with better competence. Aside from this, Ethereum offers significant additional worth (such as with NFTs) which helps put Ethereum in a new light that there is more to it than being a cryptocurrency. In the real sense of it, Ethereum is a full operating system.
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Bitcoin Resumes Slide, Why BTC Could Extend Losses In Short-Term

Bitcoin price failed to stay above the $35,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and it is likely to extend losses below $33,000 in the short-term. Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it broke the $36,500 and $36,000 support levels. The price is currently well below $36,000 and...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Ethereum, Altcoins Bleed More Than Bitcoin, Liquidations Soar

Bitcoin price failed to clear the key USD 38,000 resistance zone. BTC started a fresh decline below the USD 36,500 and USD 35,500 support levels. It is currently (04:43 UTC) trading in a bearish zone. However, as was the case in many previous sharp selloffs, altcoins are once again bleeding...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Settles Above $2800

The Ethereum price is currently pushing strongly through the $2800 resistance but still falls below the moving averages if the bears step back. ETH/USD begins a fresh increase from the $2550 support zone as the price continues to rise above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages; it is likely for the crypto to accelerate higher if it breaks the $2880 resistance level. For a couple of days, Ethereum consolidated the accrued gains within the moving averages but the bullish wave across the board today placed the Ethereum price on a recovery trajectory, pulling the price above the crucial $2800 level.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bear Market Bottom Fractal Says Bitcoin Could Soon Bump And Run

No clear signal for Bitcoin’s price, except for uncertainty. Investors are puzzled as the first cryptocurrency by market cap follows crab-like price action. At the time of writing, BTC trades at $35,935 with sideways movement across the board. The most bullish expert believes BTC could be forming a Bump and...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 advances as banks and homebuilders soar, Sensex slumps after opening

London’s FTSE 100 edged slightly higher on Monday buoyed by banking and housebuilder stocks, as data indicates soaring prices of houses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed eight points up at 7,077, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group, and HSBC Holdings, among the top gainers. The domestically focused FTSE 250 also advanced 75 points to close at 22,908. The surge of over 1.8 per cent in the housebuilder sector came as the Halifax Price Index said the average home in the UK has become about £22,000 more expensive than it was a year ago, increasing to a record...