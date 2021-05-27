Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
River Grove, IL

Review of Gene and Judes - River Grove, IL Restaurant Review

Posted by 
Just Go
Just Go
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8QRa_0aD2tGog00
piotr szulawski/Unsplash

Gene and Jude’s has been a hot spot for tourists and locals for decades. The restaurant has been calling the Chicagoans, tourists, and hotdog lovers for the last 70 years.

There are a couple of spots to eat in each state that gives them the title of Legendary. Gene and Judes effectively hold this title. The restaurant is located at River Grove and is famous for its delicious hot dogs. Out of 64 other hot dog stands in the country, Gene and Jude’s is named the best hot dog restaurant in America. The reason for their immense popularity in America is their unique taste and calm ambiance.

Review:

When you drive up, you will probably see a very bustling parking area of customers enthusiastically holding up in a line that can go around the whole building once in a while. A few groups get their hot dogs to go, while some enjoy their hot dogs in the parking area.

On the off chance that you would prefer not to remain in the long queue, a tip is to bring your request. Your request should be for at least ten hot dogs, and when you show up, you skirt the line and head right to the register. But, yes, you may get strange stares from the people eagerly waiting for their turns in large queues.

Due to the Corona Virus situation, they only offer takeout, no deliveries, and no eating inside. Only a limited number of customers are allowed at a time to make their purchases. Strict SOP’s are observed by both customers and staff.

Menu:

They have a simple menu that consists of hot dogs loaded with crispy fries. Gene and Jude’s hot dog consists of onion, mustard, relish, and sport peppers. In simpler terms, it is the “Chicago Style hot dog.” The fries are freshly cut and nicely presented with the hot dogs. Besides having a single hot dog, you can also have a double hot dog loaded with extra crispy fries. The only non-hot dog thing on their menu is a Chicago staple and the Supreme Tamale. Moreover, you can have an assortment of drinks to enjoy with your hot dog and fries.

Conclusion:

Even after visiting the restaurant dozens of times, the snap of the hot dog, their unique savory flavor, and the nostalgia of this place never changes. It always remains the same. Therefore, one cannot hold himself/herself to visit Gene and Judes again and again. Thus, the restaurant deserves a rating of 10 out of 10.

Hence, we can conclude that Gene and Judes is undoubtedly a strongly recommended restaurant with those mentioned above. Therefore, you should visit this place whenever you crave a hot dog and fries; bring your family, friends, or date to experience this fantastic restaurant.

Location and Contacts:

Gene and Judes Restaurant is located at River Grove, Chicago, state of Illinois. For more detail, you can visit their website to get their complete menu. Also, you can contact them on their phone number.

Address: 2720 N River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171, United States.

Phone Number: +1 708-452-7634

Website: https://geneandjudes.com

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Just Go

Just Go

California State
9K+
Followers
535
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
River Grove, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Hot Spot#Food Drink#Chicago River#Judes River Grove#Il Restaurant Review#Chicagoans#Sop#The Supreme Tamale#Menu#Hotdog Lovers#Takeout#Taste#Crispy Fries#Drinks#Friends#Onion#Mustard#Calm Ambiance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Schaumburg, ILPosted by
Just Go

Morton's The Steakhouse - Schaumburg, IL Restaurant Review

Morton's The Steakhouse-Schaumburg, IL Restaurant is one of the beautiful and excellent restaurants builds in Chicago in 1978. It is the most award-winning restaurant for about 30 years. This restaurant aims to provide "The best steak" to their customers. They focus on quality, hospitality, excellent delivery, comfortable environment for sitting and indoor dining. They offer the best seafood, best steak all over the united state. We consider this restaurant one of the best restaurants in the united states.
Ohio StatePosted by
Just Go

7 Best Seafood Restaurants In Ohio

Ohio is one of the states in the Midwest of the United States. It is the 34th-largest state by area. Its population sums up to 11.8 million, and it is the seventh-most populated region. Ohio, also known as Queen City, has restaurants, from cozy to spacious, with incredible views. In addition, they have some of the most delicious seafood spots.
Michigan StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood restaurants in Michigan

The state of Michigan lies in the Great Lakes and the upper Midwestern United States. The state is surrounded by water on three sides, so it will not be surprising that Michigan is an excellent destination for fresh seafood. The state has an ample amount of seafood restaurants serving excellent quality seafood to locals and tourists. Let’s have a look at some of the best seafood restaurants in the state.
Ohio StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best German Restaurants in Ohio

Did you ever think that Ohio has multiple eateries that serve traditional and classic German cuisine? Well, several restaurants are there, even included live music and building details that leave you feeling as if you've been moved to Europe for a short time. From the gastronomy to the ambiance, the following German restaurants in Ohio are more than just great places to eat. They are well-known and also provide remarkable experiences.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

7 Best Seafood Restaurants in California

California is also known as the golden state, is located in the Western United States. With over 39.5 million occupants across a region of 163,696 square miles, it is the most crowded and the third-biggest U.S. state by area. Aside from beautiful beaches, forests, and Hollywood, California is also known for its food. Californian cuisine has been inspired by cuisines around the world mainly because of its most diverse population. Here is a list of some of the seven best seafood restaurants in California.
Colorado StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Colorado

Colorado is a state in the Western sub-region of the United States. The state comprises most of the Southern Rocky Mountains, the northeastern portion of the Colorado Plateau, and the western edge of the Great Plains. The population of Colorado is roughly around 5.7 million. Colorado is not the place you think about when craving seafood, mainly because it is a land-locked state. So be prepared to be surprised when we list some of the five best seafood restaurants.
Colorado StatePosted by
Just Go

Five Best Blue Crab Restaurants in Colorado

If you're craving kinds of seafood, Colorado has its very own representatives. They have mouthwatering food paired with top-notch services. Here are some of the best blue crabs restaurants in town. Carefully chosen premium crabs and kinds of seafood delivered fresh daily from their docks to the table right in front of your eyes. The splash of flavors would bring you even closer to the ocean. So while you're traveling in Colorado, make sure and visit these fine blue crab restaurants. So grab your napkins and prepare yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of the freshest blue crabs found only in Colorado.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Just Go

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Santa Monica

A beachside city, Santa Monica offers an environment with natural beauty. You can always enjoy both the view of the city and how good the food is. This isn’t the only thing they offer; they also serve some of the best burgers on the Westside. With many restaurants to choose from, come by some of them from the list below and satisfy your hunger and flavor of the best burgers in Santa Monica that will keep you coming back for more.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in California

Waking up to a well-prepared and healthy breakfast is everyone's dream. It's the most important meal of the day and builds the success of the day. In California, you can take your breakfast from the several magnificent breakfast restaurants across the state.
Florida StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Florida

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day. A good meal to start the day can uplift your mood for the rest of the day. And what better way to start your day than having breakfast at the best restaurants in your city?
Ohio StatePosted by
Just Go

The 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Ohio

Ohio is a U.S. constituent state located on the northeastern side of the Midwest area. On the north, Lake Erie is located, on the east, Pennsylvania is located, on the southeast and south, West Virginia and Kentucky are located, on the west, and Michigan is located on the northwest. Ohio is among the smaller states west of the Appalachian Mountains, ranking 34th in the total area among the 50 states. In terms of population, the state is towards the top. The state is named after the Ohio River, which is named after an Iroquoian term that means “great water”.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
Just Go

4 Movies that were Filmed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral is a city located in Lee County, Florida, United States, on the Gulf of Mexico. Founded in 1957 and developed as a planned community, the city grew to a population of 194,495 by the year 2019. It is the largest city between Tampa and Miami.
Wheeling, ILPosted by
Just Go

Bob Chinn's Crab House - Wheeling, IL Restaurant Review

Bob Chinn's restaurant is among the best in Wheeling, Illinois. Bob Chinn and his daughter, Marilyn, traveled around the country and researched a Midwestern seafood restaurant that Bob Chinn envisioned. After years of planning and development, they decided upon purchasing a shuttered building on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling, and the rest is history. It’s been almost four decades since they have served some of the Freshest and delicious Seafood from around the globe, to name a few are Alaska, Hawaii, and New Zealand.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Just Go

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen - Chicago, IL Restaurant Review

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is a Jewish Deli at the corner of Jefferson and Roosevelt in Chicago. It's been a political hangout for years now in an actual Chicago form. The restaurant was opened 75 years ago and then considered a happening place, but it's still a destination spot for nostalgia. It has all the things that a classic Jewish deli should look like; it’s family-owned, has a long history, there’s counter service.
Illinois StatePosted by
Just Go

Where to Find a Philly Cheesesteak in Illinois?

Illinois is in the Midwest of the United States. Illinois's GDP comes from a diverse economic base, natural resources such as coal, timber, and petroleum in the south, Chicago in the northeast, small industrial cities, and massive agricultural productivity in the north and center, making it the fifth-largest GDP in the United States.
Posted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in South Dakota

Many filmmakers love the beauty of South Dakota, which results in many famous movies set in South Dakota!. South Dakota is a state in the upper Midwest region of the United States. The territory is named after the Lakota and Dakota Sioux Indian tribes, which historically dominated the park. Although the state is the seventeenth largest by area, it is the fifth least populous and the fifth least densely populated of the 50 states.
Michigan StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Michigan

Michigan is a great attraction not only to tourists but also to many filmmakers worldwide!. Michigan joined the Union of states on January 26, 1837. Until the Civil War, the economy was largely based on agriculture and mining. People from New York favored the state because of its frontier society, while the jobs offered an opportunity to immigrate from England for expertise. As a result, many of the towns' names reflect the way the state was originally settled.
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.