Review of Gene and Judes - River Grove, IL Restaurant Review

piotr szulawski/Unsplash

Gene and Jude’s has been a hot spot for tourists and locals for decades. The restaurant has been calling the Chicagoans, tourists, and hotdog lovers for the last 70 years.

There are a couple of spots to eat in each state that gives them the title of Legendary. Gene and Judes effectively hold this title. The restaurant is located at River Grove and is famous for its delicious hot dogs. Out of 64 other hot dog stands in the country, Gene and Jude’s is named the best hot dog restaurant in America. The reason for their immense popularity in America is their unique taste and calm ambiance.

Review:

When you drive up, you will probably see a very bustling parking area of customers enthusiastically holding up in a line that can go around the whole building once in a while. A few groups get their hot dogs to go, while some enjoy their hot dogs in the parking area.

On the off chance that you would prefer not to remain in the long queue, a tip is to bring your request. Your request should be for at least ten hot dogs, and when you show up, you skirt the line and head right to the register. But, yes, you may get strange stares from the people eagerly waiting for their turns in large queues.

Due to the Corona Virus situation, they only offer takeout, no deliveries, and no eating inside. Only a limited number of customers are allowed at a time to make their purchases. Strict SOP’s are observed by both customers and staff.

Menu:

They have a simple menu that consists of hot dogs loaded with crispy fries. Gene and Jude’s hot dog consists of onion, mustard, relish, and sport peppers. In simpler terms, it is the “Chicago Style hot dog.” The fries are freshly cut and nicely presented with the hot dogs. Besides having a single hot dog, you can also have a double hot dog loaded with extra crispy fries. The only non-hot dog thing on their menu is a Chicago staple and the Supreme Tamale. Moreover, you can have an assortment of drinks to enjoy with your hot dog and fries.

Conclusion:

Even after visiting the restaurant dozens of times, the snap of the hot dog, their unique savory flavor, and the nostalgia of this place never changes. It always remains the same. Therefore, one cannot hold himself/herself to visit Gene and Judes again and again. Thus, the restaurant deserves a rating of 10 out of 10.

Hence, we can conclude that Gene and Judes is undoubtedly a strongly recommended restaurant with those mentioned above. Therefore, you should visit this place whenever you crave a hot dog and fries; bring your family, friends, or date to experience this fantastic restaurant.

Location and Contacts:

Gene and Judes Restaurant is located at River Grove, Chicago, state of Illinois. For more detail, you can visit their website to get their complete menu. Also, you can contact them on their phone number.

Address: 2720 N River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171, United States.

Phone Number: +1 708-452-7634

Website: https://geneandjudes.com