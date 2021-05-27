Cancel
Moffat County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 200 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.

Moffat County, CO
Colorado State
