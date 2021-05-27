Tata Steel, other steel shares ratings cut; Credit Suisse’s revised target prices still show upside

Even as the U.S. steel industry fights to keep tariffs in place, the equipment manufacturing industry faces an ongoing struggle as rising materials prices, and steel in particular, eat away at profit margins and delay or halt some projects due to runaway costs. And relief is unlikely to come in any form soon. Anirban Basu, chief economist, Sage Policy Group, believes the industry is on the edge of the precipice, with a “tsunami of demand” ahead as the U.S. economy opens further and continues to drive up material prices.