Tata Steel, other steel shares ratings cut; Credit Suisse’s revised target prices still show upside

By Madeleine Bruder
worldnewsera.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Suisse has sharply downgraded ratings and target prices on shares of Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and JSW Steel, saying that the domestic steel sector’s risk-reward is now becoming unfavourable. India’s steel sector shares have posted a strong 58% outperformance so far this year. But now, the odds could be turning against the domestic steel sector: the demand from China is softening; supply chain shocks are easing; and the Chinese government is looking to control prices. Credit Suisse’s revised target prices on some of these steel stocks still show upside.

Stocksraleighnews.net

Equity gauges end flat after volatile trade, metals dip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Key equity indices remained range-bound on Tuesday before ending at flat levels with metal stocks taking a hit. The BSE SP Sensex closed 53 points or 0.1 per cent lower at 52,276 while the Nifty 50 lowered by 12 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,740.
Worldpipingmart.com

MSME engineering exporters seek PM's intervention on rising steel prices

Engineering exporters in the micro, small and medium enterprises segment have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on rising steel prices, stating that the industry needs the alloy and other inputs at affordable rates so that export competitiveness of value-added products is maintained in the global markets. S C Ralhan...
IndustryRecycling Today

Steel mill capacity rate crosses 80 percent

The steel industry in the United States operated at 81.4 percent of capacity the week ending May 29, 2021, marking the first time since COVID-19 began affecting economic activity that mills have operated at more than 80 percent of capacity. According to the Washington-based American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI),...
Industryspglobal.com

European tight steel supply seen continuing through year-end: Tata

The European steel supply shortfall will likely continue until next year, Chris Wooffindin, manager of price policy and forecasting at Tata Steel Europe, said during a webinar organized by Eurometal on June 3. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The imbalance between demand and...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

EU's Carbon Border Tariff to Target Steel, Cement, Power - Draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union plans to impose carbon emission costs on imports of goods including steel, cement and electricity, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The European Commission is due to propose its carbon border tariff policy on July 14, a move designed to put EU firms...
Industryyieh.com

Steel News

It was reported that global demand for aluminum was expected to rise as China's production may be affected. Last month, Fitch Solutions raised its aluminum price forecast from US$1,850/ton to US$2,050 for this year due to concerns about supply and the current tight market. Besides, ING Group, a Dutch multinational...
Industryspglobal.com

ArcelorMittal increases steel coils prices by Eur20/mt

Europe's biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal has increased coil offers again by Eur20/mt ($24.40/mt) to Eur1,170/mt for hot-rolled coil, Eur1,320/mt for cold-rolled and hot-dipped galvanized across Europe, sources told S&P Global Platts late May 28. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Eur20/mt increase confirmed after...
IndustryPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Four Reasons Why Steel Prices Are On the Rampage

Even as the U.S. steel industry fights to keep tariffs in place, the equipment manufacturing industry faces an ongoing struggle as rising materials prices, and steel in particular, eat away at profit margins and delay or halt some projects due to runaway costs. And relief is unlikely to come in any form soon. Anirban Basu, chief economist, Sage Policy Group, believes the industry is on the edge of the precipice, with a “tsunami of demand” ahead as the U.S. economy opens further and continues to drive up material prices.
Industrydailycoffeenews.com

Probat to Raise Prices by 4.5% as Cost of Steel Soars

Coffee roaster manufacturing giant Probat has announced it is raising prices, in part to offset the rising costs of steel and other raw materials used in manufacturing. The 4.5% net price increase on all Probat machinery, scheduled to take effect July 1, was announced earlier this month by the Probat group’s global headquarters in Emmerich, Germany.
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Equity indices subdued, metal stocks dip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded at flattish levels during early hours on Tuesday despite positive global cues with metal stocks taking a hit. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 103 points or 0.2 per cent at 52,226 while the Nifty 50...
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

First steel cut for Equinor’s giant Bacalhau FPSO topsides

Chinese shipyard BOMESC has cut the first steel for the topside modules for Equinor’s FPSO, which will operate on the Bacalhau field located in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil. According to BOMESC’s statement on Thursday 3 June 2021, Equinor and MODEC conducted the first steel cutting ceremony of the...
Businessvoonze.com

All roads to a Credit Suisse merger lead to UBS

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Credit Suisse’s new chairman, António Horta-Osório, is too busy to think about mergers. But its stock market crash suggests that an acquisition is not out of the question. All roads lead to UBS. Horta-Osório’s first job is to...
StocksRTTNews

Sensex Drops 53 Points; Nifty Ends At 15,740

Indian shares ended a choppy session on a flat note Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues as the fear of inflation returned to haunt investors ahead of key U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday. With price pressures growing, there are fears that the Federal Reserve is heading closer to begin discussions...
Stockskitco.com

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning. The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group , and HSBC Holdings...
Stocksmemphissun.com

Equity indices trade flat, Bajaj twins lose

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Monday amid lack of any major domestic trigger and subdued Asian markets. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India lowered growth estimate to 9.5 per cent in FY22 from earlier 10.5 per cent and kept...
StocksRTTNews

European Shares Mixed In Choppy Trade

European stocks were mixed on Monday, as investors digested downbeat data and awaited U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting this week for directional cues. China's imports and exports grew again in May, but both missed expectations, official data released earlier in the day showed. German factory orders...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bajaj Finance Shares Fall Over 4% After Company Says Asset Quality Hit

Investing.com -- Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS: BJFN ) shares are trading down 4.3% as of this report after the NBFC (non-banking financial company) said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its asset quality. It said that NPAs (non-performing assets) will likely see an increase in the first...