Tata Steel, other steel shares ratings cut; Credit Suisse’s revised target prices still show upside
Credit Suisse has sharply downgraded ratings and target prices on shares of Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and JSW Steel, saying that the domestic steel sector’s risk-reward is now becoming unfavourable. India’s steel sector shares have posted a strong 58% outperformance so far this year. But now, the odds could be turning against the domestic steel sector: the demand from China is softening; supply chain shocks are easing; and the Chinese government is looking to control prices. Credit Suisse’s revised target prices on some of these steel stocks still show upside.worldnewsera.com