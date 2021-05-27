Four steps institutional leaders should take to create equitable systems for faculty (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed

During the past year, mental health has worsened due to the pandemic and various associated stressors, especially within our youth population. According to a 2021 State of Mental Health in America report, youth between the ages of 11 and 17 have been more likely than any other age group to experience moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and depression. The report also indicates that 60% of youth with depression do not receive any mental health treatment, even in states with the greatest access.