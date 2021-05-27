Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Self-driving truck startup Kodiak partnering with SK Group to expand into Asia – TechCrunch

By Laurie Foti
worldnewsera.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ultimate aim of the partnership is to sell and distribute Kodiak’s self-driving technology in the region. Kodiak will examine how it can use SK’s products, components and technology for its autonomous system, including artificial intelligence microprocessors and advanced emergency braking systems. Both companies have also agreed to work together to provide fleet management services for customers in Asia.

worldnewsera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk Group#The Partners#Startups#Enterprise Services#Technologies#Advanced Technology#Sk Group#Sk Inc#Techcrunch#Australian#The U S Air Force#Kodiak Co Founder#Self Driving Trucks#Autonomous Trucking#Fleet Management Services#Autonomous Transportation#Av Technology#Ceo#Customers#Asian Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessBusiness Wire

Taulia Expands in Asia With New Footprint in China and Singapore

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taulia, the leading fintech provider of working capital solutions, has today announced it is expanding its global footprint and growing its presence in Asia. Taulia has established a presence in China and Singapore, two markets of strategic importance to its existing global client base and with strong potential...
Winston-salem, NCwraltechwire.com

Fluree and Lead Semantics, two NC tech startups, partner on new product

WINSTON-SALEM & CHAPEL HILL – Two North Carolina companies are entering a technical partnership to bring a fully integrated solution to enterprise data management teams seeking to build semantic-capable, secure data fabrics. Winston-Salem-based Fluree, which built what it calls an immutable semantic graph data platform, will partner with Chapel Hill’s...
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

LG, Magna International joint venture set for July launch

Seoul [South Korea], May 31 (ANI/Global Economic): The European Commission (EC) has approved the establishment of a joint venture between South Korean electronics manufacturer LG Electronics and Canadian auto parts maker Magna International on May 25 (local time). As a result, the official launch of the joint venture, which is scheduled to take place in July this year, is expected to happen smoothly.
Businesswhbl.com

Kodiak targets driverless trucks in 2023, considers joint venture with SK

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) – U.S. self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics Inc is looking into a joint venture with the holding firm of South Korean conglomerate SK Group to gain a foothold in the Asian market, its co-founder told Reuters. The startup, launched three years ago by Don Burnette, a former...
Mountain View, CAfreightwaves.com

SK partnership brings Kodiak Robotics’ autonomous technology to Asia

Kodiak Robotics is partnering with South Korean conglomerate SK Inc. to bring its Kodiak Driver autonomous trucking software to Asia, the first international move for the Mountain View, California-based startup. With SK’s help, Kodiak will sell its software in South Korea and China, where competitors TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) and...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Corra Group Now Offers Batch File Motor Vehicle Driving Records to Trucking and Transportation Companies

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Corra Group is offering bath file ordering for Motor Vehicle Driving Records for trucking and transportation companies. The El Segundo, California headquartered background screening company initiates batch file ordering to make it easier for transport and delivery companies to conduct their DOT compliance annual driving records.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Ford, SK Innovation Partner for New Battery Venture

The effort to develop and control battery development and production for EVs has heated up at Ford. The company announced at a special electronic media briefing on Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture —BlueOvalSK — to manufacture battery cells and arrays in the U.S. with SK Innovation of South Korea.
Software94.3 Jack FM

Self-driving vehicle maker Arrival partners with digital mapping company Here

(Reuters) – British electric-van startup Arrival said on Wednesday it had partnered with Here Technologies, a digital mapping company owned by some of Germany’s premium carmakers, to provide location and cloud services for its self-driving vehicles. High-quality digital mapping systems are crucial for directing self-driving cars, which need to know...
Braselton, GAPosted by
WGAU

Ford to partner with SK at battery facility in Commerce

South Korean-based SK Innovation and the Ford Motor Company say they have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture – to be called BlueOvalSK – to produce approximately traction battery cells and array modules. SK is gearing up to manufacture batteries for electric cars at its facility in Jackson County, a plant that is expected to eventually employ more than 2,600 workers.
Healthmassdevice.com

Lyra inks $135M partnership to expand chronic rhinosinusitis treatment in Asia

Watertown, Mass.–based Lyra, which develops the LYR-210 therapeutic to be locally delivered by its proprietary XTreo platform, could receive up to $135 million in total payments through the strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization in Asia with LianBio. Get the full story at our sister site,...
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Nvidia CEO Says Confident of Getting Regulators OK for Arm Deal

Debby Wu and Pavel Alpeyev (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he is still confident regulators will green-light its $40 billion acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm Ltd., despite growing skepticism about the deal’s prospects. Government approval in China and elsewhere may come later this year...
Businessdig-in.com

Daimler, Nokia end mobile tech war that threatened car sales

(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG and Nokia Oyj settled their dispute over the licensing of wireless technology patents in cars, ending a legal battle that has been watched beyond the auto industry and initially threatened sales of the iconic Mercedes brand in its home country. The deal resolves all legal proceedings...
Businessyicaiglobal.com

Didi’s Self-Driving Unit Raises USD300 Million Led by Chinese Carmaker GAC

(Yicai Global) June 1 -- The autonomous driving subsidiary of China’s largest ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing is about to close another round of financing, this time worth over USD300 million and led by auto manufacturer GAC Group, the Late Post reported yesterday. Shanghai Didi Woya Technology’s new funding round will...
Businesstechgig.com

Ericsson, Cisco, Dell, Airtel to hire software engineers in India

As per the findings of GlobalData, there will be an increase in the demand for software engineers. 5G hiring will also increase in India as compared to the network testing. More companies are showing interest in 5G technologies with the. Government of India. allowing trials and testing. Companies are looking...