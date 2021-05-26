newsbreak-logo
Dovedale named as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the UK

By Vijay Arogyasami
greatbritishlife.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDovedale has been named as one of the the seven natural wonders of the UK by the Royal Geographical Society. The experts looked for beauty, uniqueness, and geological significance in making their selection, with the iconic area in the Peak District making the list alongside: Wastwater in the Lake District, Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, The Needles near the Isle of Wight, the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, Loch Coruisk and The Black Cuillin Mountains in the Isle of Skye and the Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall near Powys.

