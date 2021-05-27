Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Harcum College’s Diverse Men’s Soccer Team Punches Ticket to National Championship

By Mark Hostutler
Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Harcum College men’s soccer team is a testament that soccer truly is the world’s game. With a roster that features players from four different continents and a coach from across the pond, the Bears made program history last weekend with a 2-1 upset of Monroe College, the defending national champions and fourth-ranked team in the country, to punch its ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship.

montco.today
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

King Of Prussia, PA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is sharing Montgomery County’s story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

 https://montco.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Champions#Monroe College#Soccer Players#World Soccer#Junior College#Match Play#Harcum College#Cinderella#Championship#Fourth Ranked Team#Men#Pool Play#Glasgow#England#Features Players#Uruguay#Kan#Program History#Wichita#Dominican Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Scotland
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerfordham.edu

Men’s Soccer Among the Final National Top 25 Rankings

(May 20, 2021) – After a stellar spring season that featured the team’s fourth Atlantic 10 Championship and fifth NCAA Championship appearance, the Fordham men’s soccer team was placed in the final Top 25 polls of the season this week. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
GolfKATV

Arkansas Tech wins Division II men's golf national championship

Almost 30 years since the Golden Suns basketball program earned the only two national championships in school history, the men's golf team has won its first. The Wonder Boys, currently ranked No. 4 by GolfStat, were tested by Georgia Southwestern. Andre Jacobs won the fifth and final match by a single stroke, birdying the par-3 17th hole at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Santa Clara, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Santa Clara celebrates national title for women's soccer team

Santa Clara paid tribute Wednesday to its women’s soccer team that won the national championship Monday by beating top-seeded Florida State on penalty kicks. The Broncos were honored in a ceremony at Stevens Stadium on campus. Each player received a mini-version of the NCAA championship trophy and a watch. The...
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Men's college soccer: SCC captures Region XI soccer title

Thirteen turned out to be a lucky number for Southeastern Community College's men's soccer team. The Blackhawks entered Tuesday's Region XI, Division II championship tilt with a 12-match winning streak, but reaching 13 was no problem. Top-seeded SCC blanked second seed Hawkeye Community College, 4-0, at Bracewell Stadium. SCC now...
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer team finishes with top-20 national ranking

The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team completed the 2020-21 season ranked No. 16 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, in the vote of a nationwide panel of coaches. The Grizzlies, coached by Steve DeCou, had an undefeated regular season record before settling for a 10-2-2 mark. They played in the NAIA Opening Round of the season’s national tournament and reached the championship match of the Association of Independent Institutions Soccer Championship tournament – both postseason tournaments at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Indiana, PAcardiachill.com

Pitt men’s soccer team concludes season ranked as No. 3 team in the nation

The Pitt men’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Indiana last Friday that knocked them out of the NCAA tournament one game shy of the national championship. But the Panthers maintained their status as one of the top programs in the country, as they concluded the season ranked as the No. 3 team in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The ranking is the highest Pitt has held at the conclusion of a season in program history.
TennisNCAA.com

Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis national championship

Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis championship final. Alejandro Palacios sealed the DII men's tennis championship for the Barry Buccaneers after beating Columbus State's Christian Garay in No. 2 singles. Palacios knocked off Garay 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Barry jumped out to a 3-1 lead after winning the doubles point and closing out two singles matches in just two sets.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse to get professional men’s soccer team in Spring 2022; club teams for kids included

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A professional men’s outdoor soccer team will debut in Syracuse in the Spring of 2022. The announcement of AC Syracuse’s arrival on the pro soccer landscape was made at Onondaga Community College Thursday evening. The team will play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), considered the third tier of pro soccer in the United States after Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League.
College Sportschatsports.com

2021-22 Men’s College Basketball Exempt Multi-Team Events

Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball, Twitter, George Washington, Santa Clara Broncos men's basketball, Georgia, Bradley Braves men's basketball, Southern Illinois Salukis men's basketball, Virginia Commonwealth University, Utah. Dates and matchups are all tentative, thanks to CoVID-19. Thurs.–Fri. and Sun., Nov. 18–19 and 21: Charleston, S.C. (Jon Rothstein via Twitter; Jeff...
East Hartford, CTMiddletown Press

Rentschler Field will host U.S. Women's National Soccer team in July

After a year of being most shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rentschler Field is coming back to life. The stadium in East Hartford is hosting the NCAA lacrosse Final Four this week. It was announced Wednesday that Rentschler will host the U.S. women’s national soccer team in two friendly matches against Mexico on July 1 and July 5.
Mission Viejo, CAlariatnews.com

The state of the women’s soccer team at Saddleback College

The women’s soccer team at Saddleback College anticipates two scrimmages and an entire competitive season in the fall. The women’s soccer team at Saddleback had to cancel their season during the COVID-19 pandemic. These athletes had to adapt to many changes like holding workouts over Zoom, which was not ideal, but they had to keep progress throughout the semester.
Vallejo, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo Omega men’s soccer team beats San Leandro

The Vallejo Omega men’s soccer team beat San Leandro 3-1 on Saturday in a National Soccer League Pacific Conference contest at Dan Foley Park. Edenilson Blanco had two goals and Addison Escobar had one. Vallejo led 3-0 at halftime and San Leandro scored halfway through the second half. Omega is...
Soccercollegesoccernews.com

2020 College Soccer News Men’s All-Freshman Teams

Freshmen had an impact on the success of college soccer teams throughout the country during the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 Seasons. College Soccer News annually seeks to acknowlege their contribution through our All-Freshman Team Selections.