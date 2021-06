As the name suggests, updates are greats, but they can also be problematic. The updates are quite helping to keep your PC abreast. For Windows 10 users, system updates happen very often and can sometimes be irritating. They take time to install, sometimes ‘unidentified time,’ and then ask you for a computer reboot. The whole process can be tiresome. In addition to this chaotic pause, updates can also cause issues with your computer’s performance. It can slow down your fast computer; if that’s the case, follow our guide to speed up Windows 10 computer.