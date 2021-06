Sister Wives star Kody Brown may not have an official theme song. But the husband to four wives and dad to 18 kids does deserve an unofficial tune. Our nomination for Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown‘s theme song? “Oops, I Did It Again.” And the title of the song refers, of course, to the way that Kody keeps wounding ALL of his four wives and many of his 18 kids with careless snubs.