Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Married At First Sight Spoilers: MAFS Fans Think The Show Is Over Produced

By Rosie LeBlanc
ourteentrends.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarried at First Sight spoilers and updates tease that MAFS was based on a Danish series and so far, there have been twelve seasons on American television. Aside from the main show, there have been eight spinoffs. The present experts are; sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, pastor and marriage counselor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles.

ourteentrends.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Jerry Springer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Married At First Sight#Reality Tv#Episodes#Tv Spoilers#Family Drama#Reality Television#Danish#Sos#First Sight Spoilers#First Sight On Lifetime#Love#Die Hard#Couples#Gimmicky Tv#Twelve Seasons#Intensely Private Moments#Spinoffs#American Television#Dr Viviana Coles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

The 'MAFS' Reunion Showed How Early Chris Had Doubts About Paige

From the beginning, Chris Williams wasn't happy about being matched with Paige Banks on Married at First Sight. He explained more than once throughout the course of Season 12 that he wasn't attracted to her and didn't quite understand why the show's experts had matched them together. So when Paige's friend, Nancy, confronted Chris about it on the MAFS reunion special, it opened up a can of worms that had been closed since filming.
TV Seriesnewsfinale.com

Married At First Sight Season 9: Let Us Know More

I know the title must surprise you that what actually it is? And you must be wondering and forming stories in your mind about the show or the series. Don’t pressurize yourself regarding this, let me help you find a solution. Let us walk between the lines and learn more about this.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight: Couples Cam’: Deonna & Greg Talk Baby Names (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is coming back and one couple is having a very serious debate in an exclusive first look at the premiere. The self-shot series which features several couples from the flagship series Married at First Sight is shining a light on Season 9’s Deonna and Greg Okotie. In the sneak peek clip, above, the pair are discussing what to name their future baby boy, who has arrives since filming for the season took place.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Begs for Help 'in Every Aspect of My Life'

Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner had a frank discussion about the challenges they face in their marriage in this week's episode of their Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. podcast. The couple invited life coach, Dr. Gertrude Lyons, on the show, and they opened up about the struggles they have faced this year. At one point, Otis said she felt like she needed to beg for "help in every aspect of my life."
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Why Halsey fans think the pregnant singer is secretly married, more news

Halsey's fans think she and Alev Aydin are already married. Have Halsey and Alev Aydin quietly tied the knot? The singer's fans were asking that question this week after Page Six spotted a band around her left ring finger when she stepped out with her screenwriter beau in Los Angeles on May 24. Alev also appeared to be wearing a ring on his all-important finger during the expectant couple's stroll — the same ring, it seems, as the one he wore in a selfie posted on his Instagram that day. Although he didn't respond to commenters who asked if he and Halsey were married, others chimed in on the thread, pointing to a since-deleted item from gossip account DeuxMoi that claimed they got hitched last year. In January, Halsey revealed she was expecting her first child with Alev. Earlier this month, she shared that they met while working on a Sony Pictures movie about her life that has yet to make much progress. Asked on Twitter, "Why did [the film] never happen?" Halsey explained, "Bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!"
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Married At First Sight Recap- Reunion Part 2

The Married At First Sight season has wrapped and luckily for us we didn’t have to wait long for an update. This cast has had its fair share of drama with their stranger spouses, especially certain couples. The couples give us more insight on their lives after the show. Part...
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Married At First Sight Australia Star Dino Hira Marries IRL

Married At First Sight Australia star, Dino Hira, has married his girlfriend, Laurena Law. The reality TV favourite, 37 - who appeared in season six of the popular dating show - confirmed his nuptials on Instagram, informing fans that he had wed his girlfriend Laurena in secret. In a picture...