Cincinnati, OH

City invites new ideas for riverfront boat dock

By Dan Monk
WCPO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Park Board has launched its third attempt since 2015 to bring a public boat dock to the Cincinnati riverfront, five months after scuttling a controversial proposal that could have reduced access to the Public Landing. The Park Board issued a request for proposals May 20, seeking...

