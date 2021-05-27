How Hotels Are Rising Up After A No Good, Very Bad Year
Doom. Gloom. The news is absolutely littered with stories of businesses and industries falling victim to the effects of COVID-19. But what if we – those of us in the hospitality industry who have experienced the pains of the pandemic – gave a different slant to the story? Perhaps a making lemons-out-of-lemonade focus on how solutions are available to us so we can operate high-performing and profitable hotels. Now, that would be newsworthy.www.hospitalitynet.org