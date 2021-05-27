Commercially Outsourced?
In most crisis, organizations can take a step back, examine the long-term strategy, deploy resources, and put their weight behind a chosen path. In the ongoing pandemic faced throughout the world, companies like governments (for lockdowns) had no choice but to take extreme measures by drastically reducing workforce and other expenses. It was an instinct to survive. The environment is slowly changing and requires hospitality companies to take cognizance of their actions and review their strategic choices for the future.www.hospitalitynet.org