Med Spa: A Cure For Ailing Hotels

A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book. But in order to have a good sleep, you must have a good mattress. Snoozing on a premium Hästens mattress was a sure-shot way of ensuring the best sleep experience in the world, but the mattress kings are aiming higher and we have ourselves the first of its kind ‘Sleep Spa Hotel’. Swedish bed maker Hästens, which boasts 168 years of experience has joined hands with Portugal’s family-owned O Valor do Tempo luxury group to create its first hotel near the country’s famous Joanina Library, part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed University of Coimbra. Their proximity to the Biblioteca Joanina library is the main inspiration for the interiors that have several gold-adorned baroque furnishings. The 15 rooms are adorned with 1,200 hand-carved and gold-plated marble book spines. The lobby too is lined with 419,992 small mosaic tiles arranged geometrically across the floor and walls with tiles extending up to the ceiling in an ode to the bookshelves.