Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Med Spa: A Cure For Ailing Hotels

By Pierre Verbeke
hospitalitynet.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that the hospitality and travel industry has been affected by the worldwide pandemic is truly an understatement. Those who have careers in hospitality management or other roles in the industry have been faced with unprecedented obstacles like travel bans and the inability to gather for large functions, which has made it almost impossible to be successful.

www.hospitalitynet.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Hotel Rooms#Hotel Amenities#Resort Activities#Travel Destinations#Medical Facilities#Ways The Travel And#Covid#The Medical Journal#The Sleep Foundation#Open Sourced Workplace#Ehl Advisory Services#Stress Management#Luxury Hotel Groups#Average Hotels#Typical Hotel Visits#On Site Spas#Wellness Destinations#Hospitality Professionals#Hospitality Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Yogaluxurytravelmagazine.com

CAYO Exclusive Resort and Spa, Greece's Newest Design Hotel

Opening for its first full season, Crete’s newest design hotel, CAYO Exclusive Resort and Spa is adding to its luxurious lodgings with new two and three-bedroom villas. Designed with guests’ comfort, safety and privacy in mind, the villas provide the perfect setting for groups of friends and families to re-connect post-lockdown.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

The best spa hotels in London

You might not think that London offers a very relaxing break – but you’d be wrong. The capital has some of the ritziest spa hotels around, offering top-notch treatments and gorgeous pools, which make the ideal antidote to a day exploring the city.As England begins to emerge out of lockdown this summer, London is pulling out all the stops to welcome travellers. There are outdoor markets, new rooftop bars and even beach clubs (along the river Thames, no less) to celebrate what looks like a summer like no other.If that all sounds a bit too hectic, no matter. A spa...
Lifestyleluxurytraveldiary.com

Review: Hotel Villa Neri Resort & Spa

Villa Neri Resort & Spa is an exclusive hotel which offers elegant rooms, gourmet restaurants, a welcoming and intimate Spa and a large saltwater swimming pool surrounded by a lush garden. Why We Love This Hotel. Hotel Villa Neri Resort & Spa offers understated elegance set on the slopes of...
LifestyleBowling Green Daily News

Introducing The Morgan Resort & Spa, St. Maarten’s Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel – Steps from Maho Beach

Stay steps away from St. Maarten's famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport. SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten, June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The island of St. Maarten is world renowned for its beautiful beaches, festive nightlife and epicurean experiences galore. With today’s grand opening of The Morgan Resort & Spa, travelers now have another great reason to visit the destination, just in time for summer.
Raleigh, NCraleighmag.com

Five Outside: Wellness Spa Edition

“Loving yourself isn’t vanity. It’s sanity.” And after the insanely stressful and all-around rough year-plus we’ve all just had, a little #selfcare isn’t just a want, it’s a need. (Can we get an amen?) So treat yo’self to a day (or weekend!) of rest and relaxation at one of these luxurious wellness spas around North Carolina—all of which are within a four-hour drive of Raleigh.
Sonoma, CALodging

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa Now Managed by Urgo Hotels & Resorts

BETHESDA, Maryland, and SONOMA, California—Officials of Urgo Hotels & Resorts, a hotel company that operates, develops, invests, and owns hotels and resorts throughout North America, announced that it has taken over operations of the 64-room MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma, California. The property is on five acres of land in downtown Sonoma with a variety of guestrooms and amenities. The hotel also features multiple dining options designed to appeal to both guests and locals alike.
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Hastens, the Swedish company that makes the world’s most expensive mattresses has opened a Sleep Spa hotel in Portugal where guests can literally sleep like babies.

A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book. But in order to have a good sleep, you must have a good mattress. Snoozing on a premium Hästens mattress was a sure-shot way of ensuring the best sleep experience in the world, but the mattress kings are aiming higher and we have ourselves the first of its kind ‘Sleep Spa Hotel’. Swedish bed maker Hästens, which boasts 168 years of experience has joined hands with Portugal’s family-owned O Valor do Tempo luxury group to create its first hotel near the country’s famous Joanina Library, part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed University of Coimbra. Their proximity to the Biblioteca Joanina library is the main inspiration for the interiors that have several gold-adorned baroque furnishings. The 15 rooms are adorned with 1,200 hand-carved and gold-plated marble book spines. The lobby too is lined with 419,992 small mosaic tiles arranged geometrically across the floor and walls with tiles extending up to the ceiling in an ode to the bookshelves.
Yogafoodandtravel.com

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa Hotel

Step into luxury lagoon life on the Grand Cul-de-Sac beach in St Barts at a hotel that offers the very best of the French Caribbean, from the cuisine and sunset yoga to sipping cocktails at the rooftop bar. When a hotel is situated between a beach and a lagoon, on...
TravelTravel Weekly

Hotel review: Club Med Cefalù, Sicily

Club Med Cefalù in Sicily reopened to guests last week, so Sarah Bridge offers the lowdown on what to expect from this all-inclusive Italian resort. The facts: This clifftop resort, 90 minutes from Palermo airport, reopened on May 29 and is one of Club Med’s top-selling properties this summer. The all-inclusive resort isn’t a designated family village but children aged eight years and up are allowed. It not only boasts epic sunsets but also has stunning views of beautiful town Cefalù, a 20-minute walk away along a sweeping bay.
Fitnessmandarinoriental.com

Spa & Wellness

The Spa has an incredible range of guest options, whether the focus is on wellness, relaxation or pure pampering. The flagship treatment, Emperor’s Longevity, takes inspiration from the hotel’s setting, right in the heart of imperial Beijing, using jade, quartz sand and ancient meridian-locating techniques to imbue a mood of total relaxation.
Skin CareFox47News

Skin Boss Med Spa - 6/2/21

Ashlee Bunkelman, Lead Laser Technician with Skin Boss Med Spa talks about their current Micro-Needling options available and how it can help with Anti-Aging. For more information please visit SkinBossMedSpa.com or call (517) 999-0900. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with...
Lifestylefemalefirst.co.uk

Spa lets customers bathe in beer

The Bjorbodin Beer Spa in Iceland gives customers the chance to bathe in 'young beer' which is apparently good for the skin. A spa in Iceland is offering visitors the chance to bathe in a tub full of beer. The Bjorbodin Beer Spa gives customers the chance to have a...
Massachusetts Statenetworksasia.net

Solstice Spa, Massachusetts

Nationwide, 16,510 organizations in the “Barber Shops” market received an overall of $323,285,424.00 in PPP financings. These businesses make up 0% of total PPP applications submitted, as well as obtained 0% of the complete PPP financing assigned. In the Hyannis location, 3 businesses in the “Barber Shops” sector received a PPP funding. These local services reported an average of 8 workers (compared to this business’s 16) and also received an ordinary PPP lending of $55,712 (compared to this business’s $99,700). Based on typical PPP eligibility guidelines, Solstice Day Spa Inc’s total 2019 payroll expenses were about $478,560 in order to receive the PPP funding amount got. The firm has reported itself as a White female owned and operated business, and also utilized a minimum of sixteen individuals during the relevant funding loan duration.
Advocacycreativeloafing.com

Wacoal Fit for the Cure

This spring, more than 590 Fit for the Cure® events are taking place in stores across the United States and Canada. To keep everyone safe, Wacoal Fit Experts will be offering Touch-Free™ bra consultations rather than hands-on fittings at these events. Developed using decades of fit experience, these Touch-Free™ bra consultations will help women find their correct size.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Spa Day Giveaway

It’s time for some self-care in celebration of National Nail Polish Day! Discover the Frenchies Modern Nail Care difference and their approach to an ultra-clean spa experience. Indulge in a mini getaway to The Colony with a chance to win a $100 Frenchies gift card, one overnight stay at Holiday Inn and a self-care gift bag!
LifestyleAxios

Spa Associate

Luxury spa in the heart of SouthPark seeking client-oriented front desk personnel to greet clients, schedule appointments, and sell spa memberships. Full-time and part-time positions available. To apply:. Please send your resume to: appointment.southpark@handandstone.com.
Westlake Village, CAspaandbeautytoday.com

Spa Diary: Spa Relais at Westlake Village Inn

Due to the pandemic, I hadn’t had a spa service in over a year, so when places started to reopen and I was ready to venture out into the world again, the first thing on my to-do list was to visit a spa for some much-needed self-care and relaxation. And what better place to go to than Spa Relais at Westlake Village Inn?