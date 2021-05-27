Med Spa: A Cure For Ailing Hotels

Nationwide, 16,510 organizations in the “Barber Shops” market received an overall of $323,285,424.00 in PPP financings. These businesses make up 0% of total PPP applications submitted, as well as obtained 0% of the complete PPP financing assigned. In the Hyannis location, 3 businesses in the “Barber Shops” sector received a PPP funding. These local services reported an average of 8 workers (compared to this business’s 16) and also received an ordinary PPP lending of $55,712 (compared to this business’s $99,700). Based on typical PPP eligibility guidelines, Solstice Day Spa Inc’s total 2019 payroll expenses were about $478,560 in order to receive the PPP funding amount got. The firm has reported itself as a White female owned and operated business, and also utilized a minimum of sixteen individuals during the relevant funding loan duration.