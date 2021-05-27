The 'Friends' Reunion That Lost Its Nerve

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc are all rallying around Matthew Perry following his shocking appearance at the reunion special. “The cast knows there is something going on with Matthew. What we got to see on TV was Matthew at his best. The tip of the iceberg. We didn’t get to see all the edited footage and him backstage before and after the camera’s were rolling. It wasn’t pretty. Clearly there is something off and now everyone coming together to help Matthew,” sources tell Radar.