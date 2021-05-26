newsbreak-logo
Young Songwriter Inspired by Retro Roots

By Julie Wenger Watson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis April, Tulsa teen, Aubree Garcia, turned passion into profit with her award-winning performance at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Battle of the Bands. The 15-year-old guitarist received a beautiful cherry red Vox Bobcat V90 from Tulsa Band & Guitars, one of the event’s sponsors, for her “People’s Choice” award. It was the first time Garcia had played her own material in public. It won’t be the last.

These Are a Few of My Favorite Things: May 2021

I‘m at the point where I’m probably going to forget to go somewhere or do something. It’s just a matter of time. I’ve been trying to do some long-put-off “adulting” lately, which means extra doctors and vet appointments, etc. All of which, in addition to the coming onslaught of summer festivals and other events plus a busy season at work, means life is a bit frantic! So I wanted to just share some things that have brought me joy lately. New businesses in Tulsa, film, and more.
Watch "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth" ABC News Live Documentary Special Tuesday

ABC News Live will present "Tulsa's Buried Truth," a documentary special on the Tulsa Race Massacre, nearly 100 years after a violent white mob descended on a prosperous Black community, known as Black Wall Street, and, in less than 24 hours, destroyed and terrorized the neighborhood, killing as many as 300 Black Americans. Stemming from reporting that aired on the groundbreaking, primetime newsmagazine "Soul of a Nation" and the successful ABC Audio podcast "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth," the half-hour documentary special will take a look at one of the most brutal and rarely discussed racially motivated attacks in American history. Led by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami, "Tulsa's Buried Truth" will examine more around the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa. It will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives; Tulsa's current mayor, G.T. Bynum; descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie; and those who are now part of the group working to find mass graves, including Kristi Williams. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" premieres on Tuesday, May 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" is produced by ABC News' Investigative Unit for ABC News Live. It is executive produced by Cindy Galli.
Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Bond & Kristen Gregory

Monday's teachers of the day are Jessica Bond and Kristen Gregory, pre-kindergarten teachers at Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School. The person who nominated them said that "they are an amazing team, they love and treat their Pre-K students as their own and our student loves being in their class. They take the time to applaud a student for a job well done and for being a good friend. They have lots of fun each day and are patient, kind and incredible teachers."
AM Prep-Music

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — John Legend will headline a concert to mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. Legend will play the Remember and Rise event at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on May 31. Other performers and speakers will be announced later. The concert is sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which seeks to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. Concert organizers plan to televise the concert, but details were not given.