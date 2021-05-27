Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Pico Max Is a New Kind of Indoor Garden Kit for Herbs and More

By Entrepreneur Deals
New Haven Register
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNot everyone has the luxury of a backyard big enough to garden, and in some cases, we lack the sunlight necessary to grow plants even when we do have the space. For the rest of us, there’s Pico Max. From Altifarm Enverde, the company behind the original Pico planter, this...

www.nhregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbs#Urban Gardening#Power Plants#Usb#Entrepreneur Com Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningdengarden.com

3 Easy Garden Perennials for Beginners

Rachel is a passionate plantsperson, YouTuber and author living in Ireland. She grows a wide range of hardy subtropical and tropical plants. Sometimes it's hard to know where to start in the garden—there just seems like so much choice and so much to learn. In this article, I want to introduce you to three perennials that are perfect for beginners.
Gardeningclearwaterprogress.com

Garden Clippings: Chives – perennial vegetable, herb or houseplant

Chives (Allium schoenoprasum) are a valued versatile plant in the garden. It is one of the first herbs to pop up in the spring. With its onion like flavor and bright green fresh color, it may be added to many savory dishes. Use the long narrow leaves to tie around a garnish of carrot sticks or draped whole across an entrée. Chop them all spring and add not just to baked potatoes with sour cream, but soups and salads, as well. As a bonus they also produce edible lavender to purple blossoms. The blossoms are equally adaptable in the kitchen and make a lovely garnish all by themselves. Besides being the easiest potherb to grow, they are considered an ornamental for their attractive, globe-shaped flowers. Since plants do best when divided every few years, pot a division for the deck or your sunniest windowsill and grow as a houseplant.
GardeningPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Unique indoor garden Terraplanter needs no soil

Terraplanter is a new innovative way to grow plants without the need for soil or dirt. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the reusable plant growing system made from 100% natural materials. The technology of the terraplanter is based on the connection between the structure, the material and the plant itself says its designers.
Gardeningcityline.tv

3 easy small-space DIY herb gardens

From a bucket wreath to a wall pocket garden — landscape expert Carson shows us creative solutions for growing herbs in small spaces. "This is one square foot by about 3 feet tall."
Gardeningtechnonu.com

Pico Max, the smart planter that brings sunlight with your plants everywhere

We have all had plants at home and, some more than others, we are born with a special talent for not taking too much care of them. Either due to ignorance (we buy a species that needs sun and not a single ray reaches home), or due to carelessness, because we are not as attentive as we should to meet the needs of these wonders of nature.
GardeningArchDaily

Natural Tapestry: Indoor Vertical Gardens in Different Project Types

Humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature, regardless of the physical or geographical conditions in which we find ourselves. As we become increasingly detached from the wilderness, we develop means and strategies to bring nature back into our daily lives, even if only for a few moments.
GardeningSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Everything you need to know about growing an herb garden indoors

If you are an enthusiast of herbs and want to grow them inside your home, “Herbal Houseplants: Grow Beautiful Herbs Indoors!” (Cool Springs Press, 2021) is a book you really cannot do without. By the way, technically speaking, the difference between herbs and spices is that herbs are grown for their foliage, whether fresh or dried, while spices are grown for their dried and generally crushed seeds, bark, flowers or roots.
Brooklyn, NYbklynlibrary.org

Garden Adventures: Start Growing Your Herbs Indoor!

Inclusive Services is partially funded by Coordinated Outreach Library Services aid from the New York State Education Department, administered by the State Library’s Division of Library Development. Additional support is provided by Stop & Stor Charitable Fund, ELSAM Fund of The New York Community Trust, the Brooklyn Eagles—a group of young and engaged supporters of Brooklyn Public Library, and through endowment funds established by The Joseph LeRoy and Ann C. Warner Fund and the Ilma F. Kern Foundation.
GardeningPasadena Star-News

Why this fragrant plant is the king of herbs in your garden

Everyone likes basil, or I have yet to meet that person who does not. Basil (bay-zill to Americans, ba-zill to the British) is considered the king of herbs owing to its elevated status among them. Fittingly, the word “basil” is derived from the word basiliskos, which means “little king” in Greek and refers to a small, mysterious and venomous serpent, the basilisk, with a marking on its head that resembles a crown.
Gardeningsixtyandme.com

6 Herbs to Plant on Your Balcony or Small Garden

When you live in a city, you might not have much room for gardening. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you don’t have the space for it at all – your apartment probably has a patio, a balcony, a fire escape, or even a tiny concrete garden. If that’s the...
Gardeningsavvygardening.com

Grow a balcony garden full of veggies, herbs, and flowers

This post may contain affiliate links. If you click on an affiliate link and make a purchase, we receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. Find our full disclosure here. If you’re looking to transform your balcony into a lush garden—or even if you have a tiny...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

AquaShield Smart Indoor Gardening System

So you enjoy growing your own food indoors? The AquaShield can help you take better care of your plants. It is designed for hydroponic and aquaponic systems and can track pH, temperature, humidity, light intensity, dew point, and other important environmental parameters. You may also want to see:. The device...
GardeningNebraskaTV

Melinda's Garden Moment: grow your own herbs for tea

Relax away the stress of the day with a cup of tea brewed from freshly picked herbs you grew in your garden or containers. We’re using several colorful pots with drainage holes of course to create this tea garden. The attractive and fragrant pineapple sage (Salvia elegans) is the focal...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

RainPoint WiFi Watering System for Indoor Gardens

Keeping your indoor plants in good shape doesn’t have to be hard. Not when you can use smart systems like the RainPoint WiFi Watering System to take care of your plants. It combines with your smartphone to water your plants at the right time. It stores your programs internally, so they can be restored after a power outage.
GardeningHGTV

I Can Finally Grow Fresh Herbs Indoors Thanks to This Brass Kitchen Garden Growhouse

I love fresh herbs. A little parsley sprinkled over a baked potato, some cilantro in a zesty batch of guac, a few sprigs of mint in my afternoon tea … sign me up! The only problem: I couldn’t grow herbs to save my life. I’ve had success in the summer growing herbs outside, but they were constantly taken over by spiders, and truthfully, I’m very much an out-of-sight, out-of-mind kind of person. So, while the spidery herbs grew just fine in the summer sun, I rarely remembered to use them.
Gardeningcanyonsdistrict.org

Gardening to Go • Entrada High Students Build Portable, Solar-Powered Community Garden Kits

Generally, if you are planting a garden, you choose a patch of land with good soil, an optimal mix of sunshine and shade, and access to water. But the challenge facing botany students at Entrada High School was to brainstorm a hassle-free “garden-on-the-go” solution that, with minimal effort, could take root and flourish practically anywhere. So, they picked the most uninhabitable strip of sun-scorched blacktop on campus as the testing ground for their portable gardening kits: a collection of felt bags with established plant starts in compost-enriched soil, which is irrigated by a solar-powered drip system.
Home & Gardenreviewed.com

I’m no gardener, but this device helped me grow veggies indoors

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I’m always jealous of people with a green thumb. As a person who’s interested in fresh produce but has never successfully grown any, I’ve kept “gardening” on my bucket list for some time.
GardeningPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Novagrow superfood indoor garden

Novagrow 2 is a small indoor garden specifically designed to help you grow super foods all year round, providing a growing area for nutrient-dense herbs and greens. The creators of the second-generation of the Novagrow indoor garden, saying the system will help you grow edible greens that are 18 times more concentrated in vitamins then fully grown vegetables. In just 7 to 20 days you will be able to grow a wide-ranging of shooting plants all year round.
Gardeninghomecrux.com

Indoor Vertical Garden Ideas, Benefits and Things to Keep in Mind

Nature is irresistible and this is why people are getting fond of houseplants increasingly. Even if you live in a small apartment without a balcony – you can grow a variety of plants indoors. There is also a new trend of indoor vertical gardens catching up big time, which literally means to grow plants on the walls vertically.