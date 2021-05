Fifth graders in Mrs. Teresa Zimmer’s gifted class learned firsthand why it is so important to wash your hands often. Students grew germ cultures for a science activity. They made agar, a nutrient material that they placed in petri dishes. Then they took off around the school with sterile swabs and tried to collect germs from various places. They looked for both common and unique sources of bacteria to swab. Some students picked places to swab where you expect bacteria to be like the office phones, doorknobs, and bathroom sinks, while others thought of different sources like the playground, inside and outside of their face masks, and a board marker used in class.