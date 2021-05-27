Hunter Technology Presents Updated Product Strategy and Guidance

As I said in the first post of this series, product strategy starts with getting very detailed about what you are trying to do and why it would work. You can usually get to the proper level of detail only after your product has been in the market for a while and you have a deeper understanding of what your customers really need. It is very common to stop and rethink the product strategy at this point. Although it’s best to think strategically about your product as early as possible, it’s never too late to start, and the sooner the better.