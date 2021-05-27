Cancel
Colleton County, SC

Public asked to attend Memorial Day Ceremony that will honor veterans

Cover picture for the articleA special Memorial Day ceremony will be observed at the Walterboro Waterfall Plaza on Monday May 31, at 9:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Veterans Council had a small gathering at the waterfall last year. We are happy to announce that this year’s ceremony is open to the public,” said Janet Smith, with the Colleton County Veterans Council, the organization that is hosting the Memorial Day ceremony.

