Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

AI Marches Forward: How the Latest Advances Could Impact Commercial Insurance

By Karin Golde
dataversity.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick to learn more about author Karin Golde. AI’s benefits have been touted broadly for years, but it has taken a bit longer for AI to reach the insurance industry. Over the past two years, the implementation of AI systems has seen a sharp uptick, however, particularly when applied to claims operations. Organizations realize greater efficiencies and better outcomes, even within the early days of adoption.

www.dataversity.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Insurance Industry#Data Sharing#Technology Development#Software Industry#Proprietary Technology#Identity Management#Api#Msa#Advances#Ai Systems#Advancements#Predictive Capabilities#Leverage Data#Change Practices#Benefits#Sharing Data#Accurate Data#Data Scientists#Proprietary Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Technologyarxiv.org

AI Certification: Advancing Ethical Practice by Reducing Information Asymmetries

As artificial intelligence (AI) systems are increasingly deployed, principles for ethical AI are also proliferating. Certification offers a method to both incentivize adoption of these principles and substantiate that they have been implemented in practice. This paper draws from management literature on certification and reviews current AI certification programs and proposals. Successful programs rely on both emerging technical methods and specific design considerations. In order to avoid two common failures of certification, program designs should ensure that the symbol of the certification is substantially implemented in practice and that the program achieves its stated goals. The review indicates that the field currently focuses on self-certification and third-party certification of systems, individuals, and organizations - to the exclusion of process management certifications. Additionally, the paper considers prospects for future AI certification programs. Ongoing changes in AI technology suggest that AI certification regimes should be designed to emphasize governance criteria of enduring value, such as ethics training for AI developers, and to adjust technical criteria as the technology changes. Overall, certification can play a valuable mix in the portfolio of AI governance tools.
ScienceHealthcare IT News

How AI can truly advance healthcare and research, and where it's gone wrong

Artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used to advance healthcare and accelerate life sciences research. And there are many companies on the market today with AI offerings to do just that. Derek Baird is president of North America at Sensyne Health, which offers AI-based remote patient monitoring for healthcare...
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Powers Insurance & Risk Management Adds Commercial Lines Account Executive

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Scott Weiler as a Commercial Lines Account Executive. Weiler has more than 20 years of experience in commercial property and casualty insurance, as well as risk management programs....
TechnologyTampa Bay News Wire

How AI Will Impact the Future of Work and Life?

With the advancement of computer and technology and easy access to blazing-fast internet, the sky is the limit. The internet is the fuel for all modern systems and with providers like TWC internet, delivering the most captivating internet speeds at surprisingly affordable costs, we can rest assured that we have access to the advancing world of never-ending possibilities out there – the recent hype of which is AI and machine learning!
Softwaredatabricks.com

Achieving Real Business Value in the Insurance Industry With Data + AI

How IF Insurance, the leading Insurance provider in the Nordic region, is transforming collaboration, analytics and AI with Databricks. Data is at the core of many industry transformations, including insurance. As customer expectations continue to rise, insurance agencies must move beyond legacy systems that impact the customer experience due to the inability to mine insights from resource-intensive data and manual processes. With the unification of data and AI in the cloud, insurance companies can easily extract insights from massive volumes of data to provide better, faster and cheaper services to customers.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

‘Payment by results’: how could social impact bonds boost innovation?

Social impact bonds are a relatively new financing model for social welfare services, based on “payment by results”. They function through investors providing working capital upfront to nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), in order to to deliver services. Outcome funders repay investors depending on the extent they have met their predefined targets.
AgricultureTimes Union

How AI-Based Breeding Could Be the Key to Next-Gen Plant-Based Innovations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. With the continuing surge in plant-based food alternatives worldwide, the industry is facing numerous challenges, namely, how to meet demand with innovative non-GMO products, how to squeeze out more efficiency from both production and the supply chain to make products more competitive and how to satisfy consumer hunger for tasty, nutritious foods.
TechnologyTechCrunch

How AI-led gamification stimulates real-world industrial advances

“Gamification has been a mainstay of industrial training for years, but the application of artificial intelligence to new technologies such as AR, VR and XR will take that to the next level,” says AVEVA Chief Technology Officer Andrew McCloskey. Except that the creatures weren’t real. That particular mobile game was...
Public Healthavepoint.com

COVID-19’s Impact on Corporate Privacy & How Companies Should Move Forward

The mass move to online work and education has thrown a wrench into the security plans of organizations of all kinds. As people tend to default to the simplest, easiest way to do their job—whether it’s the safest or not— it’s the duty of information officers to set up policies and controls to make it simpler to do things properly. After all, if things are too difficult to do via an approved system people will use alternative methods.
Softwarecbtnews.com

How Apple’s latest update could impact your auto marketing

If you’re noticing urgent-looking notifications in your dealership’s Facebook Ads Manager account, you aren’t alone. Since Apple’s latest iOS 14 update officially rolled out in April 2021, many auto marketers are struggling to grasp just what this update means for their dealership’s Facebook advertising success. While we don’t know the full impact this software update […]
Economycollisionweek.com

Polish Insurer PZU Selects Solera AI-Estimating Solution

Solera Holdings, Inc. today announced that PZU SA, the leading Polish insurer and the largest financial group in Central and Eastern Europe, has successfully implemented Solera’s next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimating software, Qapter, standardizing claims handling process according to PZU business rules. Processing around 500,000 automotive claims every year, PZU...
Industryaithority.com

PharmStars Launches Accelerator to Transform How Pharma and Digital Health Startups Do Business

PharmStars is the first and only pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. PharmStars announces the launch of its global digital health accelerator to transform how pharma and startups do business. PharmStars is the first and only non-proprietary accelerator for digital health startups that wish to improve their ability to engage with pharma as clients and partners. For its pharma members, PharmStars offers premium access to a curated group of the most promising digital health startups that align with their digital health strategy. The first cohort of startups will begin the program on September 1.
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

How Embedded Insurance Could Lower Costs For SMBs

Small businesses learned a lot during the pandemic. Whether it was accelerating existing digitization efforts, stepping into the eCommerce space for the first time, or overhauling business models entirely, the small to medium-sized business (SMB) ecosystem was forced to be flexible in order to remain resilient. The implications of such...
Medical & Biotechideaspies.com

AI system predicts impact of research

Determining the most impactful research can be challenging and useful to such a broad audience. Computer scientists at MIT built a machine learning system - Delphi - Dynamic Early Warning by Learning system, trained on 1.6m papers published in 42 Biotechnology journals between 1982 - 2019. Not without critics - how does a system not perpetuate existing academic bias? - could this help identify foundational and impactful areas of research to collaborate and accelerate?
Marketsrenewableenergyzone.com

2021 Latest Insights On Intelligent Virtual Assistant Industry. Understand Market Future And Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industry

DataIntelo has Published a brand-new market research study on the international Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market. This industry report incorporates comprehensive market analysis about the chances that has emerged as a result of this COVID-19 pandemic. What’s more, it gives key insights about the creative approaches which are used by leading business players amidst the pandemic.
BusinessRedmondmag.com

Nadella Highlights Microsoft's Data and AI Advancements at Build Dev Event

Microsoft is a company of software developers that's simply addressing the needs other developers, CEO Satya Nadella indicated in a Tuesday Microsoft Build keynote talk. Microsoft is delivering its developer improvements with an eye toward the "digital transformations" that organizations will be making over the next 10 years, he contended. The keynote was a sort of visionary pep talk for developers, and Nadella dropped some encouraging job stats along the way.
Small BusinessBusiness Insider

Economical Insurance introduces Vyne Commercial for Brokers

Digital offering brings speed and efficiency to small business customers. WATERLOO, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Economical Insurance has introduced Vyne Commercial, a new digital platform and refreshed offering for brokers that will simplify the process for insuring small businesses. Broker partners can expect intuitive, modernized workflows, and a more customer-centric product solution from Vyne Commercial. As part of the offering, brokers will be able to instantly quote and bind new property and casualty policies for small and medium enterprises using the new SME Pathway technology powered by Acturis.
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
ComputersComputerworld

CTO Advisor: Comparison of VMware Cloud Options

The CTO Advisor team walks through key findings of their team’s VMware cloud research and testing. The cloud provider’s approach to hybrid infrastructure and application modernization. How the resource learning curve to deploy and manage each solution varies widely and is highly dependent on the operations team’s knowledge of the...
SoftwareInvestorPlace

C3.ai Could Become Like Microsoft in the 1990s

In the coming years, I believe that C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock may very well become very similar to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1990s. Microsoft became a huge company because it let customers create detailed documents and perform complex calculations on computers for the first time. C3.ai can become a huge company by letting its customers easily create and manipulate artificial intelligence tools for the first time.