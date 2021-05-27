Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Draft 2021: N.J’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, surges in latest 1st-round mock

By Mike Rosenstein
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things are starting to look up for Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter. MLB.com is out with its latest first-round mock for the 2021 MLB Draft and Leiter, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets southpaw Al Leiter, moved up to No. 2 overall, behind high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
121K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Baseball America#Beat Mets#Mlb Draft 2021#Ex Yankees#Mlb Com#The Boston Red Sox#Mlb Pipeline#The Baltimore Orioles#The Delbarton School#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Texas Rangers#Jordan#Beat Writers#Morristown#N J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Astros 7: Bullpen’s bad day blows sweep

Thursday afternoon was going along swimmingly as the Yankees searched for a six-game winning streak and a sweep of the Astros. Sure, Gerrit Cole wasn’t quite as electric as he had been in April, but he still left with a 3-2 lead. Sure, the Yankees’ offense didn’t look quite as sharp as most of the past week, but they’d still put together a late lead for the dominant bullpen. The relief corps had been so dominant that the Yankees were 37-1 when leading after seven innings since the start of 2020.
MLBlindyssports.com

Five positives in latest round of MLB COVID-19 testing

Two players were among the five positive COVID-19 cases in the weekly test results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association. Out of a total of 10,308 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, Friday’s numbers equate to a positive rate of 0.05 percent. To date,...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Whisoxman 5-round mock draft

With so many Sox prospects no longer found in MLB Pipeline due to graduation this year (i.e. Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal, Garret Crochet and Yermin Mercedes), the top-heavy White Sox prospect list has suddenly become razor-thin. The White Sox have recently paid over-slot bonuses to select prep hurlers Matthew Thompson, Andrew Dalquist and Jarred Kelley; while I strongly agree with those decisions, it has meant that the team has had to basically punt its subsequent choices for extreme under-slot choices far down the prospect scale (thereby hurting the team’s overall minor league depth). Also, the Sox haven’t selected any position players among its first five picks during the past two years. Finally, due to injuries and bullpen ineffectiveness, the Sox may need to sacrifice what little minor league depth it has in order to attain players who can help the team during its race to the post-season. A combination of all these factors highlight the significance of this draft.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Son Of Legendary MLB Pitcher Emerging As Football Recruit

The son of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher is making headlines thanks to his rise up the recruiting ranks in recent weeks. Dylan Gooden started the season struggling for playing time. The son of former New York Mets pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden started the year on the offensive side of the ball playing wide receiver.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber throws no-hitter against Texas Rangers, MLB’s sixth no-no of 2021 season

Corey Kluber was a gamble when the Yankees handed him $11 million last off-season and hoped he could recapture something like the form that had made him a two-time Cy Young Award winner. He had lost most of two seasons to injury and there were no guarantees he’d ever be the same, but he’d shown enough to dream on. The Yankees believed and now he’s part of the club’s lore. Relying on a nasty ...
MLBokcfox.com

Jackson Jobe's rise from Heritage Hall pitcher to a top MLB Draft prospect

Jackson Jobe has become a household name for baseball in Oklahoma. He’s an Ole Miss commit, a Perfect Game All-American, a state champion, and, in a couple months, he’ll have a chance to add first-round draft pick to his resume. From the moment Jobe threw his first pitch, Heritage Hall...
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Five Gamecocks land in latest MLB Draft rankings

MLB Pipeline just released its latest Top 200 MLB Draft prospects and five players with South Carolina ties were featured on the list. There are two players from the recruiting class who are considered top 200 players who are eligible for the MLB Draft this July and a trio of current Gamecocks who are on the list as well.
MLBPosted by
NESN

2021 MLB Mock Draft Projects Surprising Pick For Red Sox At No. 4 Overall

The Boston Red Sox are in position to draft the next jewel of their farm system. However, exactly who that might be remains a mystery. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo projected Wednesday in his latest 2021 MLB Mock Draft the Red Sox will select Brady House with the No. 4 overall pick. House is a shortstop with Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Ga., and Mayo believes his bat likely will allow him to forge a career in the big leagues.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2021 MLB Draft: Who Will the Orioles Draft in the First Round?

The Baltimore Orioles hold the 5th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft that will take place July 11-13. While there are several options on who the Orioles could draft with the pick, what are the experts predicting?. This article will examine mock drafts and who the Orioles may select...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Mock Draft has Red Sox surprisingly passing on Vanderbilt pitchers

The Red Sox could lean toward a position player in the draft. The Boston Red Sox will have a prime opportunity to acquire their next prized prospect with the No. 4 overall pick in this summer’s amateur draft, the highest the franchise has selected in the first round since 1967. While there will be several appealing options available when it’s their turn to pick, the latest mock draft from MLB.com throws us a bit of a curveball from what many are expecting.
MLBchatsports.com

Baseball America has Braves taking Ryan Cusick in latest mock draft

Just to be clear, with the Braves pick 24th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, mock drafts are not going to be particularly accurate when it comes to them. There are just too many moving pieces ahead of them to realistically project who is even going to be available when they pick, let alone who they will pick.
MLBgiants365.com

It’s mock draft season

Hello and happy Tuesday. We're rapidly approaching the 2021 MLB Draft, which will be the third in Farhan Zaidi's tenure as president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants, and the second in Scott Harris' tenure as the team's general manager. The draft will take place in mid-July this year, and the Giants will have the No.
MLBESPN

2021 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

The 2021 MLB draft is less than two months away, with this year's event scheduled to be held July 11-13 in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities. The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. While there is no clear-cut choice for the top pick this year, Vanderbilt aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, high school shortstops Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer and Louisville catcher Henry Davis are among the draft prospects expected to come off the board first.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Draft: Who do the experts think the Mets will select?

Injuries are the lead story for the Mets right now, unfortunately. But on July 11, the Mets will add another name to the future of the franchise. The Mets own the tenth overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. This will (obviously) be the first draft on the resume of Zack Scott as the GM of the Mets.